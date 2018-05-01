Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo reacts to Dexter Fowler’s wife moving due date for him

Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rizzo share a laugh after Fowler drew a walk in the 2nd inning at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

How good of friends are Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler and Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo? Good enough for Fowler’s wife, Aliya Fowler, to reschedule the birth of their child.

Aliya and Dexter are expecting their second child together this July.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram story, Aliya detailed the story of how Dexter requested she reschedule her C-section because the date conflicted with the Cardinals-Cubs series at Wrigley Field in July.

Here’s how it all went down, according to Aliya:

“[After] scheduling C-section, I text Dex to confirm the dates ok with him, and you know what he said? “Meanwhile, I’m really only asking him to be nice like … I can’t control when I’m due. But he said, ‘That’s not going to work for me because we play Chicago and I gotta go see Rizzo.'” “So, I moved my due date for you Anthony Rizzo.”

Before Tuesday’s game, Rizzo said he had seen the videos and thought they were funny.

“That’s a good friend, that’s a good wife,” Rizzo said. “You know, usually it’s happy wife, happy life, right? So I saw that and was laughing. Dexter and I have a special relationship, so whenever we see each other it’s special.”

Rizzo and Fowler became good friends when the two played together on the Cubs from 2015 through 2016. Rizzo previously asked Fowler’s daughter, Naya Fowler, to be the flower girl in his upcoming wedding.