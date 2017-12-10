Cubs land top bullpen target, agree to 2-year deal with Brandon Morrow

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Cubs wasted no time getting down to business at the Winter Meetings after losing out on Japanese star free agent Shohei Ohtani.

Looking for starting pitching and relief, the Cubs landed their top bullpen target Sunday, agreeing to a two-year deal with Brandon Morrow, according to multiple reports.

He’s expected to replace Wade Davis as the closer.

The Cubs have looked at Morrow for more than a year as their possible future closer as he worked back from shoulder surgery with the Padres – before the right-hander’s price soared when he had a breakout season for the Dodgers as a setup man after signing a minor-league deal in January.

Morrow pitches in the World Series against the Astros.

The former fifth overall draft pick by Seattle had a 2.06 ERA in 45 games with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings (1.9 walks per nine).

He held the Cubs to just one hit and a walk in four appearances during the National League Championship Series, then became the second player in history to pitch all seven games of a World Series.

The Cubs signed starter Tyler Chatwood to a three-year deal last week and continue to look for another starter, with free agent Alex Cobb a primary target.