Cubs’ lineup feasts or fasts as Bryzzo does

CINCINNATI – Maybe you can’t blame Kris Bryant’s sore shoulder for what has ailed the Cubs’ lineup this season.

But maybe you can blame at least part of the problem on both Bryant and Anthony Rizzo – the two All-Star sluggers the lineup is built around?

“Absolutely,” said Bryant, who sat out a second consecutive game Sunday because of the day-to-day issue with the shoulder.

The Bryzzo heart of the Cubs’ order has rarely produced as a tandem at a high level this season for even a week at a time, contributing to a feast-and-famine season of production for the team so far this season.

“It’s pretty large,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Those are two guys that we rely on a lot.”

As if to prove the point, Rizzo delivered a two-run homer Sunday to cap a five-run fifth inning for the Cubs – Rizzo’s first homer in nearly two weeks and 12th of the season.

It still wasn’t enough on a day Bryant sat for a second consecutive day because of the shoulder and reliever Pedro Strop melted down in the seventh.

The Reds beat the Cubs 8-6 to finish off a four-game sweep at Great American Ball Park – with the six runs proving the exception to the rule for the Cubs’ lineup the past two weeks.

In fact, the Cubs scored more in that fifth inning Sunday than they had in any of their previous seven games. And now they head to Los Angeles for four games to face a pitching staff that held them to

“I remember seeing on TV they put up our offensive numbers, and in a bunch of categories we were in first, and I had no clue,” said Bryant, who expected to return to the lineup within a day or two. “It was like, `That was a nice surprise.’ “

Until Sunday, the Cubs had scored more than three runs in only four of their previous 15 games.

In fact, entering that game they had scored three or fewer in exactly half of their first 74 games – averaging 7.9 runs in the other half.

“It’s tough being streaky like that,” Bryant said. “And I had that as an individual, being a streaky baseball player but sometimes that’s just how it goes.”

Bryant, Rizzo and Maddon all say they expect the numbers to even out and finish at familiar high-performance levels.

But for now, the lineup seems to go as Bryzzo goes.

Those last two weeks of low scoring? Even with the homer, Rizzo is just 10-for-55 (.182) with three extra-base hits in his last 16 games.

Bryant is 9-for-48 (.188) with four extra-base hits in his last 12 games over the same stretch.

“Obviously, we hit right in the thick of the order. You want to be producing the whole time,” Rizzo said. “But it’s a long season. We can’t ride the roller coaster as hard as some people do. We’ve got to keep the big picture in mind.”

Bryant said the emergence of Javy Baez, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber have taken some of the Bryzzo-or-bust pressure off the key pair – but also knows what it means if they join the party together at some point.

“We have a great record this year, and me and him haven’t really been where we want to be, so that’s a great thing,” Bryand said. “If we can turn it on and get hot at the same time, then we’ll be a really scary team.”

The next step in that for Bryant is returning from the shoulder soreness that has bothered him much of the past week.

“I think it’s just the result of swinging too much and just getting extra work in,” said Bryant, who has dealt with similar episodes in college and the minors but never before in the big leagues.

“It’s nothing that I’m seriously concerned about.”

If the issue lingers into Tuesday the Cubs could decide to use the disabled list and take advantage of the full three-day maximum for backdating a move.

“The 10-day DL permits you to do things you wouldn’t do otherwise, but I’m not thinking that yet,” Maddon said.