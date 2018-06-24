Cubs pitching staff shows strain in 8-6 loss as Reds sweep four-game series

CINCINNATI – A Cubs’ pitching staff strained by injuries, a doubleheader and childbirth showed another crack Sunday when Pedro Strop blew a big lead in the seventh inning of an 8-6 loss to the Reds.

That finished off a four-game sweep for the suddenly hot, last-place Reds – sending the Cubs to Los Angeles, where it doesn’t figure to get any easier in a four-game series against the Dodgers.

Starter Tyler Chatwood’s departure Sunday morning to be with his wife for the birth of their first child opened a slot in the Dodgers series the Cubs will fill on Monday with right-hander Duane Underwood, making his major-league debut.

The Cubs already used a fill-in starter, Luke Farrell, on Saturday because of a schedule squeeze caused by a rainout-created doubleheader on Tuesday – and got just 2 2/3 innings.

Pedro Strop had a rough day Sunday.

One of the relievers used in that game, Rob Zastryzny, left with back tightness that put him on the disabled list Sunday morning.

And after watching Strop give up a three-run homer on the first pitch he threw and a bases-loaded walk on the last during a seven-run seventh, it’s hard to know what to trust from a bullpen still missing closer Brandon Morrow (back) and top setup man Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder).

“Stropy’s had plenty of rest, maybe too much rest,” Maddon said. “I just really felt he was the right guy in that spot. It just didn’t work.”

Strop last pitched Tuesday in the first game of the doubleheader, throwing two scoreless innings.

“It’s always good to be fresh. I’m not going to blame it on that,” he said. “It wasn’t there today. I didn’t have any command on my fastball so I was going to my secondary pitches.

“That’s a really tough one to swallow.”

It spoiled an otherwise good start for Mike Montgomery, who allowed one run in six innings before the first three reached against him in the seventh, setting the stage for Strop.

And that came just one after reliever Brian Duensing took the brunt of a six-run Reds third.

“Of course it’s difficult,” Maddon said. “But when you’re missing a Carl Edwards and Morrow at the back end, there’s definition in that also. But no excuse.”

“Obviously, you’re talking about two of our best guys back there,” Strop said. “But we still have guys in there that can do the job.”

Yu know the answer?

Reinforcements could be on the way quickly.

Chatwood is expected to rejoin the rotation Friday when the Cubs return home to face the Twins, and $126 million right-hander Yu Darvish might be close to a return from the DL right behind that.

Darvish headed out Sunday to South Bend, where he is scheduled to make a minor-league rehab start with the Cubs’ Class A affiliate.

The Cubs are hoping for five or six innings and 60-75 pitches, Maddon said.

Darvish said he will need only one start before being activated. Maddon said, “We’ll play it by ear.”

Roster moves

Farrell was optioned to Class AAA Iowa after Saturday’s start.

Relievers Cory Mazzoni and Justin Hancock were recalled to fill his spot and Zastryzny’s.