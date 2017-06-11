Cubs have until 4 p.m. to make qualifying offers to Arrieta, Davis

There’s uncertainty surrounding Jake Arrieta’s and Wade Davis’s futures with the Cubs as MLB’s free-agency deadline looms.

The Cubs will likely a make qualifying offer to Arrieta and could potentially send one to Davis by the 4 p.m. deadline on Monday.

Arrieta told the Sun-Times in August that there would be no scenario in which he can imagine accepting a qualifying offer — $17.4 million this year — from the Cubs to stick around another season before hitting the free-agent market

“That’s hilarious to even think about,” said Arrieta. “You’re asking me if I would play on a one-year contract? Absolutely not. Why would I do that? Why?”

Cubs will likely send Jake Arrieta a qualifying offer before Monday's deadline. | John Starks/Daily Herald via AP

Arrieta has recorded a combined 2.73 ERA over his last five seasons with the Cubs. The 2015 Cy Young Award winner has been one of the Cubs most consistent pitchers in their rotation, although a hamstring strain in September could be a cause for concern from other ball clubs looking at him.

If Arrieta rejects the Cubs offer and decides to sign on with another team, the Cubs will be granted a compensation pick in the 2018 draft.

Davis, who is one of the top free-agent closers on the market, recorded 32 saves wit a 2.30 ERA with a $10 million salary in 2017. The $17.4 million qualifying offer would be a significant raise for him.

Jon Jay and John Lackey are also among the Cubs eight free agents.

Jay told the Sun-Times he would like to stay with the Cubs, although it’s not likely the team will offer him a qualifying offer. The Cubs signed Jay to a one-year, $8 million deal last offseason.

As for Lackey, he can thank his bud, Jon Lester, for potentially breaking the 39 year old’s retirement news. Lester

“He’s one of the best teammates, one of the best people, I’ve ever got to play with,” Lester said after the Cubs clinched the division title in September. “Tonight was probably his last regular-season start. Here’s to one hell of a career!”

Free agents have 10 days to decide whether they want to accept or reject the qualifying offers.

Here’s the full list of the Cubs free agents:

Jake Arrieta, RHP

Alex Avila, C

Wade Davis, RHP

Brian Duensing, LHP

Jon Jay, OF

John Lackey, RHP

Rene Rivera, C

Koji Uehara, RHP.

Here are the White Sox free agents:

Mike Pelfrey, RHP

Geovany Soto, C