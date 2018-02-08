Cubs win arbitration case against reliever Justin Grimm

Until Wednesday, Cubs president Theo Epstein had avoided arbitration hearings for 15 years as a baseball operations boss for the Red Sox and Cubs.

He’s now 1-0 in cases after the Cubs beat reliever Justin Grimm in a decision delivered Thursday by the three-member arbitration panel.

Grimm, who struggled last season and spent time in the minors, makes $2.2 million this season. He sought $2.47 million.

He was the only one of six arbitration-eligible Cubs who did not settle on a 2018 contract the week salary arbitration numbers were to be exchanged last month.

Relief pitcher Justin Grimm lost his arbitration case this week against the Cubs. | Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Grimm, 29, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Matt Garza trade in 2013, had a 5.53 ERA and 1.337 WHIP in 50 big-league appearances last season. He had a 3.86 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Class AAA Iowa. He gave up 14 home runs in a combined 67 innings at the two levels.

