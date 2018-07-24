2016 Cubs World Series ring hits auction block with starting bid at $5,000

A limited edition 2016 Cubs World Series ring is up for auction and the Cubs can't do anything about it. | Courtesy of Steiner Sports Auctions

It’s rare to see a World Series ring hit the secondary market. It’s even more unusual to see a 2016 Cubs World Series ring on the auction block.

A limited-edition 2016 Cubs World Series ring went up for auction Monday with a starting bid of $5,000 — more than half off the price the original owner paid for the ring. In one day, there have been three offers, raising the bid to $6,050.

According to the listing on Steiner Sports, the size 9 ½ ring is from the limited-edition 108 “Friends/Fan” Cubs rings collection, which the Cubs released after the high amount of interest in getting a ring by the general public. It’s No. 47 in the collection.

“The ring is beyond impressive with a total stone count of 143 diamonds, 55 sapphires and 13 rubies the total carat weight of the ring is 4.00 and the overall weight is 75 grams,” the listing reads. “The ring is accompanied by the original box, Jostens Lifetime Warranty, Chicago Cubs Certificate of Appraisal (Materials Value $28,080.00) and Jostens/Chicago Cubs Certificate of Authenticity.”

This isn’t the first time a Cubs World Series ring has gone on the market, but it potentially is the first time that the Cubs can’t block the sale.

In October 2017, an unidentified scout put his ring on the market. But the Cubs quickly blocked the sale.

When the Cubs handed out the rings in April, they issued a memo to the recipients that demanded the team had the right to buy back the overwhelming majority of the rings for $1. Cubs spokesman Julian Green told the Sun-Times that Lelands Auctions, the website where the ring was offered for sale, respected the Cubs rights per the contract signed by the scout and removed the ring.

But that won’t be the case for this current ring up for grabs. Green told the Sun-Times that since the ring is from the 108 collection, the owner bought the ring for $10,108 and didn’t have to sign a waiver regarding its resale.

So, how much would you pay for a 2016 Cubs World Series ring?