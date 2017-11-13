Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Gerald Gorski spied this curious buck last week in his backyard in Glenview.
BIG NUMBER
9-10.88
Pounds-ounces of sauger-walleye hybrid caught by Dan Murphy from Evergreen Lake on Dec. 7, 2001, the latest in the year of any Illinois-record fish.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: Where in Cook County is there hunting allowed? — Michael Foster O’Fog message
A: There are pockets of private land where it is legal to hunt. The one public spot is waterfowling on Wolf Lake. Deer hunting in Cook County is restricted to bowhunting. People with permission to hunt those few spots guard them jealously.
LAST WORD
‘‘Creeky, for my love of creeks, and knees, an acknowledgment of an aging angler who was starting to feel the aches and pains of arthritis. To be truthful, now there are more places that arthritis has afflicted than not, and ‘creekybody’ just did not have the same ring as ‘creekyknees.’ ’’
— Norm Minas, on retiring his nom de plume, ‘‘creekyknees,’’ in his post-cancer life and going with ‘‘norm m’’
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
Nov. 28-28: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Kevin Butts, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., 7:30 p.m., Giuseppe’s La Cantina, Des Plaines, chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp.
Tuesday: Capt. Chris Taurisano, Salmon Unlimited, 7 p.m., Elk Grove Village VFW, salmonunlimitedinc.com.
Thursday: Duane Landmeier, Fish Tales Fishing Club, 7 p.m., Oak Forest Community Center, fishtalesfishingclub.com.
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Tuesday: Final day, first dove season
Friday-Sunday: First firearm deer season
Through Dec. 1: First lottery, spring wild-turkey permits, dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/pages/turkeyhunting.aspx.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
