Daniel Palka returns to White Sox lineup; team makes 3 roster cuts

Daniel Palka bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox optioned outfielder Luis Basabe and left-hander Kodi Meideros to Class AA Birmingham, and reassigned infielder D.J. Peterson to minor league camp before their Cactus League game against the Angels in Tempe, Arizona.

Basabe is out with a broken hamate bone.

With the moves, the White Sox have 55 players remaining in camp: 28 pitchers, six catchers, 10 infielders and 11 outfielders.

Daniel Palka, who appeared in a game for the first time since hurting his hamstring Feb. 24, is back in the starting lineup for the first time since. Palka pinch hit and struck out in the Sox’ game against the Brewers Thursday.

Outfield prospect Luis Robert, who jammed his thumb last Saturday, is not on the lineup card. Robert said he hoped to back today.

Outfielder Nicky Delmonico, who crashed into the outfield fence in Thursday’s game, has a mild concussion, the team announced Friday morning. Delmonico, who was not at the Sox’ spring training complex Friday morning, remains under concussion protocol.

Delmonico left the game on a cart.

Renteria and Ball helped Delmonico to the cart.

“From what we heard, he hit the gate so hard that it popped the gate,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters after the game. “Broke it. And then there was an exposed pole that he hit his head on pretty good. Pretty scary. The guys in the bullpen said he hit his head pretty hard.”

Here’s the Sox lineup for the Angels and Mike Trout (no TV or radio):

Jon Jay RF

Jose Rondon SS

Yonder Alonso 1B

Welington Castillo C

Daniel Palka LF

Danny Mendick 3B

Brandon Guyer DH

Brandon Goins 2B

Engel CF

Manny Banuelos P