Danny Trevathan injury leaves biggest shoes to fill on Bears’ defense

The Bears knew they were going to miss Danny Trevathan when the veteran linebacker sat out Sunday’s game against the Packers with a calf injury.

“Danny had been playing very good for us for a good four- or five-week stretch where he played his best football for us since he got here,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “So obviously you’re going to miss a guy like that when he goes down.”

No doubt about it. But the Bears also knew they were going to miss Jerrell Freeman. They also know they were going to miss Willie Young. They also knew they were going to miss Prince Amukamara. And despite those absences, the Bears’ defense showed consistent growth throughout most of the season as the Bears solidified a top-10 ranking in total defense.

They’re still there at ninth, but the Bears defense took a step back in a 23-16 loss to the Packers last week. After getting eight takeaways in their three previous games, the Bears had none against the Packers. They also were victimized by misplays and a lack of cohesion.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (right) sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the Bears' 17-3 victory Oct. 22 at Soldier Field. Trevathan also had an interception, two pass break-ups and a tackle-for-loss in the game.

(Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski filled in for Trevathan and led the Bears with 10 tackles (nine solo). Pretty good?

“I don’t know,” Fangio said. “Your linebacker should have a lot of tackles — particularly when a team ran the ball as much as they did.”

Until the injury, Trevathan had been one of the Bears’ best success stories. After suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 12 last season — a potential career-ending injury — Trevathan beat the odds to start in the season opener. After a slow start, he had 10 tackles in a victory over the Steelers in Week 3 and kept getting better. In three games prior to the calf injury, he had a sack, a fumble recovery and a tackle-for-loss in a victory against the Ravens; a sack, an interception, two pass break-ups and a tackle-for-loss in a victory against the Panthers; and 13 tackles and one tackle-for-loss against the Saints.

“It’s definitely different [without Trevathan],” Kwiatkoski said. “He’s a guy who can control the field. He’s a playmaker. But injuries happen. We can’t skip a beat without him out there. It definitely is different. But it’s football.”

With Freeman injured and suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and Trevathan still out with the bum calf, the Bears have capable back-ups in Kwiatkoski and Christian Jones, but they lack the experience and leadership that Freeman and Trevathan provide.

Jones handled the defensive calls against the Packers because “he was the one that was going to be out there the most,” Fangio explained. “He did fine.” Fangio added there’s a “good chance” Jones will handle that responsibility against the Lions.

Trevathan did not practice again Thursday, is not expected to play against the Lions on Sunday and could be out awhile. “Calves are just like hamstrings,” Fangio said, “but they don’t happen as often, so everybody’s not used to hearing about them.”

Until he returns, the Bears will lean on Kwiatkoski, who learns well but needs experience to accelerate the process.

“Mistakes happen, but as far as recognizing them, I feel like I’m better at that than I was a year ago,” said Kwiatkoski, a fourth-round pick from West Virginia in 2016. “Just knowing what’s going on, I can tell on the field if I made a mistake right away — I know what I have to do, so I’m going to correct it. Last year it wasn’t as easy — something I maybe had to see on film.”

