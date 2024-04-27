The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Caleb Williams wanted to be 'the greatest' — and was willing to work for it

Everyone’s got their origin story. This is Caleb Williams’.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Caleb Williams wanted to be 'the greatest' — and was willing to work for it
Caleb Williams

Bears No. 1 draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams listens to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall on Friday.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Everyone’s got their origin story.

This is Caleb Williams’.

He’s 10 years old and a bruising defensive player, someone who likes hitting so much that when his parents put him in flag football at age 4 he started tackling other kids. He’s at a football camp in San Antonio, Texas — and his team is getting demolished by a squad quarterbacked by Harrison Bailey, who’s now at Louisville.

The game ended, and Williams is crushed. He hates losing. He’s also well aware that the quarterback on his own team happens to be the son of the person calling the plays.

Frustrated, he tells his dad Carl that he never wants to feel this way again — and that he’d like to play a new position.

“I told him that I didn’t want to have and feel that pain that I felt after losing that game,” Williams said this week. “I wanted to change to QB, and I wanted to be the greatest.

“He asked me: Do I want to? ‘Are you sure?’ He asked me again. I said yes.”

That’s when the real work began.

Williams and his father hatched their plan. Without it, Williams might be playing a different position — and he certainly wouldn’t be the star the Bears took with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s draft.

Starting at age 10, every decision made by Williams and his family has been deliberate.

He worked out before and after school in the Washington D.C. suburbs of Maryland, often instead of hanging out with grade school friends. He ate the same breakfast for the next four years: eggs, ham, an Ensure shake and vitamins.

While at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., he often stayed at an apartment close to campus, sometimes by himself, to save a brutal commute to his family home.

He worked with quarterback coaches, trainers and media advisers. He joked to “The Verge” podcast earlier this month he could remember the names of coaches and teams he had as a kid but not schools or teachers.

“It was a bit lonely,” he said on the red carpet before Thursday’s draft. “But it molded me into the man I am today, the football player I am today, the teammate I am today.”

Such single-mindedness didn’t come naturally at first. How could it for anyone?

“I would say most of it you have to learn,” Williams said. “I don’t think anybody’s born with those things. You have to learn and you have to work towards them and you have to have people around you that are going to tell you right from wrong, whether it’s your family members, mentors, friends, and things like that. And then you take it from there and you make choices of how you’re going to be — whether it’s the actual physical trait of what you do, or whether it’s actually something like leadership.”

His father Carl is routine-oriented, and helped his son become the same way.

“Schedule, plan, routine,” the quarterback said. “Commit to it — and you go get it.”

To be that deliberate at such a young age is rare, even for the small percentage of athletes that reach their dreams of playing professional sports.

“Every step of theirs has been very intentional, very well thought out,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said.

In that sense, Williams’ success is that of those around him. The reason he’s so loyal to his inner circle is because they’ve been sacrificing for him almost as long as he’s made sacrifices himself.

When Matt Eberflus met with Williams on campus at USC, the Bears coach said learned about his journey and exactly how much “time he put into really studying the position and really working his craft” at quarterback.

“He had high goals, and it started really early in terms of his family,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “Obviously, it starts with him. But putting him in a position where he can be successful. He fell in love with the quarterback position.

“They really did everything they could possibly do to get him in that position where he could keep ascending and achieving all of those big goals that he has.”

Williams talks openly of winning several Super Bowls and becoming the best quarterback of all time.

“He’s not scared for greatness,” Riley said. “He’s not scared to put it out there.”

Washington receiver Rome Odunze, said Williams simply speaks things into existence — including, perhaps their pairing on the Bears.

“That comes from a confidence in himself and the people around him to continue to have success ... " said Odunze, whom the Bears took ninth Thursday. “I want to go out there and do legendary things. That takes legendary goals and the not-shy-ness to go out there and say that you’re gonna go out there and do it.”

Williams likes to examine the reasoning and rationale behind every decision. Riley, who recruited Williams to Oklahoma and then brought him along to USC with him, said he craves feedback.

“I don’t know that I’ve had any player that came up to me more and just like wanted to sit down and talk about how he could get better …” he said. “He just always wanted to be talking about that — and always wanted more.”

When the coronavirus canceled his senior season at Gonzaga, Williams enrolled early at Oklahoma and took both high school and college classes virtually. Before he became a star, he played in the Sooners’ spring game but was on the bench to start the season. Riley helped manage his frustrations.

“It’s a balance between the fire to want to compete and knowing that you’re good enough to do it … ” Riley said. “With also having an understanding that it is going to take some time, there is going to be some ups and downs, there is going to be a learning curve no matter who you are.

“I think the biggest thing for me was helping him find that balance. Because I didn’t want to extinguish the competitive fire that he has.”

The Bears won’t, either, though he’s sure to have his own growing pains in the pros.

“You put dreams and goals in front of you that you aren’t able to reach within a year or two,” Williams said. “And you try to go get ‘em.”

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears have massive opportunity — and right GM to maximize it in Ryan Poles
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Caleb Williams Era begins
Breaking down every Bears pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Bears draft edge rusher Austin Booker in fifth round
Bears take Iowa punter Tory Taylor in 4th round of NFL Draft
Bears offense has rare potential to become the star of the show
The Latest
Austin Booker
Bears
Bears draft edge rusher Austin Booker in fifth round
Just when it appeared the Bears had used their final pick on Iowa punter Tory Taylor, they traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Bills to take the 6-4, 253-pound edge rusher from Kansas who had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2023.
By Mark Potash
 
Iowa punter Tory Taylor
Bears
Bears take Iowa punter Tory Taylor in 4th round of NFL Draft
Taylor figures to replace Trenton Gill.
By Patrick Finley
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears offense has rare potential to become the star of the show
The Bears have been known for their defense — The Monsters of the Midway. But with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet & Co., the offense has the chance to become the identity of a franchise for the first time since the Sid Luckman era.
By Mark Potash
 
Bulls
Could Bulls guard Zach LaVine's return hamper progress of Coby White?
White took on a huge jump in minutes this season, also catapulting himself into second place in the Most Improved Player Award. But if the Bulls can’t move off the LaVine max contract will White continue to surpass his current ceiling?
By Joe Cowley
 
Xavier Tate
Crime
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Huesca in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, court records show.
By Tom Schuba
 