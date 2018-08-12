David Bote’s walk-off slam caps game that featured Hamels-Scherzer duel

Left-hander Cole Hamels took the mound at Wrigley Field on Sunday night and looked like the ace the Cubs need him to be down the stretch.

With Yu Darvish sidelined with an arm injury, Jon Lester searching for answers after a spate of disastrous starts, Jose Quintana and Kyle Hendricks battling consistency issues and Tyler Chatwood relegated to the bullpen, the Cubs’ rotation isn’t exactly living up to its preseason hype.

“I remember in spring training I thought this had the chance to be the best rotation we’ve had here — and we’ve had some pretty good ones — and it just hasn’t gotten to that point yet,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I still believe that it can.”

Hamels can still prove Maddon right. He was dynamic in his Wrigley debut in a Cubs uniform after being acquired in a trade with the Rangers on July 27. But there was one problem: Max Scherzer was his opponent.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 12: David Bote #13 of the Chicago Cubs is dunked in water by Albert Almora Jr. #5 after his walk-off grand slam against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on August 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Cubs won 4-3. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775137020

Treating the crowd of 36,490 to a classic pitchers’ duel, Scherzer and Hamels went toe-to-toe, and when the dust settled, it was the Cubs who came out on top 4-3 on pinch hitter David Bote’s walk-off grand slam off Nationals closer Ryan Madson.

Scherzer threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Hamels yielded a run and one hit with one walk and nine strikeouts.

The only blemish on Hamels’ effort came after he issued a leadoff walk to Ryan Zimmerman in the second inning that came back to haunt him. Daniel Murphy singled to move the runner to third, and Mark Reynolds followed with a sacrifice fly with Zimmerman beating the throw from right fielder Jason Heyward.

Using a devastating changeup, Hamels then retired the next 17 Nationals in order — 18 in total — before being lifted in the top of the eighth after throwing 98 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Scherzer, meanwhile, was also dealing. He sent 14 Cubs down in order before Albert Almora Jr.’s two-out double in the seventh. He threw 106 pitches, 71 for strikes before departing.

The Nationals scored two runs in the top of the ninth on Zimmerman’s single off reliever Brandon Kintzler.

While the offense has been sputtering since the All-Star break, Maddon believes it will turn around — getting Kris Bryant back from a shoulder injury would go a long way toward that — and that the Cubs’ postseason hopes hinge on starting pitching.

“It really does,” Maddon said. “I’m all about that. I really believe that stuff. You should go as your starters go. I know it’s the bullpen that’s in vogue right now, and I know we have a good bullpen, but when you get your starters going more deeply into the game, your bullpen gets even better. You get a chance to mix and match even more, you get to rest people, and then here come the playoffs, and you’ve got rested bullpen pitchers.

“I think our starters pitch-number-wise and innings-wise are in good shape right now going into the last month and a half. Any team that gets that kind of pitching in the latter part of the season has a pretty good shot.”

The victory against the Nationals lifted the Cubs’ record since the All-Star break to 13-11.

“It’s almost encouraging that we’re holding our head above water,” Maddon said. “We haven’t had that run that we normally experience. We just haven’t done those two parts of the game consistently well, pitch and hit, since the second half began to get on any kind of run.”