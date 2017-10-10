Derrick Rose claims he recruited the ‘Big Three’ in 2010 with a video

CLEVELAND – Derrick Rose is no stranger to making news in Chicago, and Tuesday was the latest bomb dropped by the former Bulls point guard.

Rose said that the idea that he didn’t recruit was not true, and his former organization did nothing to help him in that situation.

Talking about now playing in Cleveland with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James after that opportunity was lost back in 2010 for the three to play together in Chicago, Rose insisted that he not only did recruit those two future Hall of Famers, but also Chris Bosh.

According to Rose, he made a video, sent it to the organization to send out to all three players, and never knew what happened after that.

“Yeah, yeah, I tried too,’’ Rose said. “Like people always said I didn’t recruit. I tried to recruit. I put out a video but it wasn’t for me to say that. I felt like the [Bulls] organization was supposed to say that and they didn’t. I put out a video for him [Wade], Chris Bosh and LeBron.’’

He was then asked if the organization even sent it out for him, and responded, “I mean it ain’t for me to say that, but yeah, they didn’t say anything about it. They sent it. I don’t know if they really actually looked at it or played the video, but I made a video. At the time it wasn’t for me to say that.’’

Rose insisted that he told all three players to come to Chicago in the video, and then when asked why it took him all these years later to admit to it responded, “I just wanted to see who had my back.’’