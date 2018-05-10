Dexter and Aliya Fowler’s baby will be named Ivy, but no, it’s not a Cubs thing

Dexter Fowler's kid will be named Ivy, but they claim no Cubs connection. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

What else should Cubs fans been expected to do upon hearing that Dexter Fowler and his wife Aliya will name their soon-to-be-born baby Ivy Noor? Of course they figured it might be a Wrigley Field thing, a reference to the iconic aesthetics of those outfield walls Fowler used to hang around.

However, Aliya didn’t wait long to set the record straight:

PSA @cubs fans: despite your excitement, the name Ivy has nothing to do with Wrigley. Can we please have a baby without a Cubs Cards dispute 😂😂😂😩 — Aliya Fowler (@aliyafowler) May 10, 2018

It’s just a nice name! Or maybe the Fowlers are tired of being caught in the middle of Twitter chirping between rival fan bases. But as long as Dexter remains a member of the Cardinals, we can figure that Ivy Noor Fowler won’t grow up a Cubs fan.