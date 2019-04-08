Don’t expect the Bulls to go all in on one big-ticket item come free agency

Michael Reinsdorf will be relatively hands off when it comes to the final free-agent basketball decisions.

Yes, the Bulls president and COO wants to be “informed’’ on the decision and direction, but with money to spend this summer, Reinsdorf won’t dictate how to spend it.

“That’s obviously a question that [vice president of basketball operations] John Paxson and [general manager] Gar Forman have to answer, but I think we stay the course,’’ Reinsdorf told the Sun-Times last month, when asked if he wanted the money split up between multiple free agents or just a big-ticket item. “The Otto Porter [trade] was in some ways a free agent we signed. We picked him up in the middle of a season and we used a lot of cap space for that.

“If John and Gar identify a player they want to go after and use the rest of the cap space, that’s their call. If they come back and say let’s add these two or three veteran players, that’s also their call. We don’t try and interfere on the basketball decisions. We like to ask questions, we like to be informed, we like to at times push back, but ultimately my dad [Jerry Reinsdorf] and I we’re not making those decisions.’’

Neither is Jim Boylen.

That doesn’t mean the first-year coach doesn’t have some characteristics he would like his front office to pursue, however.

Boylen made that very clear on Monday, after the Bulls had their final full practice of this regular season.

“We just talked about kind of identifying some of the qualities we would like,’’ Boylen said of the free-agent mindset this offseason. “Without being too specific, guys that compete, guys with a motor. We’ve talked about having the capability to guard some of the tougher guys in our division. Who’s going to guard Giannis [Antetokounmpo], who’s going to guard Blake [Griffin]? Can we get the guys we have to grow into defending them? Those are some of the conversations we’ve had. But we’ll dive more into that next week and as we go forward.

“From my standpoint – and Gar and John have been very supportive of this – guys that when they have Bulls across the chest it means the world to them, and they play hard, coachable. We feel like if we get guys with high character that want to play hard we’re going to be good, and with the guys we have in place. So that’s kind of my focus.’’

The good news for the Bulls is the 2019 free-agent class is loaded, not only at the top, but from a depth standpoint. The bad news is the Sun-Times has already reported that in all likelihood the Bulls will go after second and third-tier free agents, looking to add depth and competition, especially at the point guard spot.

In other words, Golden State sharp-shooter Klay Thompson isn’t walking through the doors of the Advocate Center anytime soon.

Even Boylen hinted that one big-ticket item might not be the way to go.

“How we spend the money and how it’s split up … I mean do we hope to get two good players for that chunk of money and add depth, improve our bench maybe or do we get one guy? It really depends on who shakes out [in free agency], who is available, and what happens to the rest of the teams in the league,’’ Boylen said. “If you look at our roster, it’s going to feel like adding three free agents when [injured players] Denzel [Valentine], Hutch [Chandler Hutchison] and Wendell [Carter] come back.

“That’s going to be an interesting thing.’’