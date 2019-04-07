JaKarr Sampson has found his way to the Bulls, but does he have staying power?

Don’t tell JaKarr Sampson these Bulls games the last week have been meaningless.

Not when the resume reads like it does for the 6-foot-9 forward.

Undrafted out of the 2014 NBA Draft, the former St. John’s product joined the Philadelphia 76ers as they were buried in tanking and promising their fan base “The Process.’’

His “process,’’ however, was much different than the core of the Sixers roster.

There was time with the Delaware 87ers, a taste of coffee with the Denver Nuggets, Iowa Energy then got a season of Sampson, and then the Sacramento Kings. By the time the Bulls got their hands on him he had played in Reno, China with the Shandong Golden Stars, and then finally found himself on the Windy City roster for the G-League once again.

So scoring a career-high 29 points in the Saturday loss to Philadelphia? Heck yeah it was an unforgettable moment for Sampson.

“It was big time,’’ Sampson said of the performance. “The coach [Jim Boylen] trusts me with the minutes. I’m thankful for the opportunity he’s given me to play big-time minutes like this in the NBA. It’s not often it happens. I’ve just got to take advantage of my opportunity. That’s what I’m trying to do, make the best of it.’’

And this hasn’t just been a one-game occurrence.

The forward has not only shown an ability to score – averaging 23 points per game in the three games he’s played since the Bulls added him to their roster – but a high motor on both ends of the floor. He’s also averaged eight rebounds a game in that time, with three blocked shots.

“I feel like it’s all about right place, right time, right coach, right situation, right opportunity,’’ Sampson said. “And I feel like right now, that’s what y’all seeing. Right opportunity. I’m getting the minutes. And I’ve been working on my game too.’’

A key in Sampson’s recent surge.

Not only has he added a more consistent three-pointer to the arsenal, but he’s showing an ability to play the four a bit undersized, while still able to guard other bigger forwards and switch to a guard when need be.

“The NBA game has changed a lot in the last four or five years,’’ Sampson said. “You’ve got smaller guys on the court at the four-spot being able to create and switch one through five, one through four. So it’s big time. I always had the defense. But the offense is coming along.’’

The bigger question is has the offense come along enough where the Bulls will seriously entertain finding a roster spot for Sampson if they can?

Sampson is currently working on a two-way contract, and while the Bulls have very limited guaranteed roster spots following the June draft and the likelihood of adding at least one or two free agents, there will be creative ways to keep him in a Bulls uniform.

What could make that an issue is the word is out on Sampson. He had an eye-opening season with Windy City, and hasn’t skipped a step since the call-up.

The good news is Sampson wants to stay with the Bulls, likes the direction they’re going, and is no stranger to rebuilds.

“Sticking with the process,’’ Sampson said, when asked what the Bulls could learn from Philadelphia. “It’s just that. Doing everything the right way every single day. Them days build up over time. Just stay consistent.

“We’ve got team concepts, buy into what coach is saying, stick together and it will happen.’’