During frustrating season, Brendan Perlini finds new perspective

Center Jonathan Toews fired a pass that took a lucky bounce to left wing Brendan Perlini, who spun around and scored the Blackhawks’ game-tying goal in the third period of Thursday’s game against the Sabres at the United Center.

The goal — Perlini’s third in as many games — forced overtime, and the Hawks ultimately won 5-4 in a shootout.

The last week has been a breath of fresh air for Perlini, who didn’t play in a game for nearly two weeks before he scored two goals against the Kings last Saturday.

“He seems to have a little life, a little more energy,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “He’s got to find a way to get himself going because he can be dynamic. … The last few games he’s shown a little more jam; a little more willingness to get involved and win races and win puck battles. Then it’s no coincidence he’s going to produce.”

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini (11) scores a goal on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Chicago. | David Banks/Associated Press

When Perlini was traded in November from the Coyotes with center Dylan Strome for center Nick Schmaltz, the 2014 first-round draft pick said he was eager for a “new, fresh opportunity.” Perlini, who recorded 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) over two and part seasons with the Coyotes, thought his shot and speed could give the Hawks a much-needed offensive boost.

But that’s not what happened.

Perlini struggled to find chemistry with his linemates. In 32 games with the Hawks, he’s scored only six goals and has one assist, which puts his season totals to eight goals and five assists.

Perlini has also seen a significant decline in his ice time since he was traded. He went from averaging 14:30 with the Coyotes to just under 10 minutes with the Hawks.

As frustrating as this season has been for him, Perlini realized he needed to take a step back and loosen up. He recently changed his perspective after watching “Free Solo,” an Oscar-winning documentary about a rock climber who attempts to perform the first free solo climb of Yosemite National Park’s 3,200-foot El Capitan.

“If that guy makes one mistake, he’s dead,” Perlini explained. “Sometimes it feels like that for us out there, but you’ve gotta look big picture. One mistake is not costing me my life … Mistakes are gonna happen, good things are gonna happen.

“I just have a little bit of a different outlook and playing more relaxed and just kinda letting the chips fall into place,” Perlini said. “As long as I go out there and work hard for the team and try to give it my best effort, that’s all that matters.”

Perlini has seemingly found his way out of Colliton’s doghouse, and now he wants it to stay that way.

“I’m trying to play a team game,” Perlini said. “Sometimes the pucks go in, sometimes they don’t, but I’m trying to just work hard at both ends of the ice and do what I can for my teammates and hopefully we can keep getting the points and moving on.”

Sun-Times staff writer Jason Lieser contributed to this story.