Ed Donatell leaving Bears to become Broncos’ defensive coordinator

Bears general manager Ryan Pace acknowledged the obvious Monday: that Ed Donatell, fresh off producing two first-team all-pro defensive backs with the Bears, had options.

The Bears defensive backs coach, whose contract expired after the season ended, was passed over for the Bears’ defensive coordinator job last week.

The team was interested in retaining him in his position coach role, though Vic Fangio wanted to bring Donatell with him to the Broncos.

“He has a decision to make,” Pace said

Ed Donatell will become the Broncos' new defensive coordinator. | Photo courtesy Chicago Bears

Tuesday night, Donatell made one. And he didn’t choose the Bears.

Donatell will be Fangio’s defensive coordinator on the Broncos, sources confirmed. Fangio, a first-time head coach and former Bears coordinator, will call plays. The Broncos are the third-straight team for which Fangio and Donatell have paired, after stints with the 49ers and, for the last four years, the Bears.

When Fangio took the Broncos job last week, he made no secret that he wanted to import some of his Bears assistants with him. He got two Tuesday. Brandon Staley, who spent the last two seasons as the Bears’ outside linebackers coach, is also following his former boss to do the same thing in Denver. Staley, who interviewed with the team on Monday, worked closely with Fangio, who specializes in outside linebackers.

New Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano’s staff will look much different than the one that led the NFL’s best defense. Adam Caplan, who contributes to Sirius XM,, reported Tuesday that inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires won’t return to the Bears.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday Bears would be patient with filling any vacancies.

“We don’t need to rush into decisions,” he said.