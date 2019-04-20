Fire ease past winless Colorado

On Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, the Fire had yet another chance to beat a struggling team at home. And since the Fire’s next three games are on the road, getting three points was even more important.

They did.

Nemanja Nikolic, CJ Sapong, Djordie Mihailovic and Aleksandar Katai scored and Nicolas Gaitan had his most influential game of the season, and the Fire beat winless Colorado 4-1. The Fire have points in four straight matches, and enter a difficult part of their schedule with at least some momentum.

After Saturday, the Fire leave the Chicago area to visit New York City FC (Wednesday), Montreal (Sunday) and league-leading Los Angeles FC (May 4). Those three games figure to be challenging for the Fire, and they enter the stretch with maybe less of a cushion than they’d like thanks to earlier home draws against Orlando City and Vancouver.

On Saturday, things started brightly for the Fire. And they did thanks to Gaitan, who had two assists.

The Fire took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute when Nikolic beat Rapids goalie Tim Howard from close range. The goal came from a bending cross by Gaitan, whose pass found Nikolic’s head for the goal.

That lead didn’t last until halftime. Just six minutes later, the Rapids’ Kei Kamara got to a corner kick and directed it over the line to tie the game.

Sapong restored the Fire’s lead in the 54th when he directed Katai low cross into the net. Mihailovic then gave the Fire a 3-1 lead in the 61st when he drove the ball in to end a nice connection between him, Sapong and Gaitan.

Katai added a goal in the 80th when his drive from outside the 18-yard box beat Howard.

Coach Veljko Paunovic made an offensive-minded change to lineup, inserting Mihailovic in place of Mo Adams. Captain Dax McCarty started one day after he and wife Jennifer announced the birth of son Callum Jerry.

Making his last regular-season appearance in Bridgeview, Howard had one save.