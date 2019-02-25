Flyers trade Wayne Simmonds to Predators for Ryan Hartman, draft pick: report

The Flyers have agreed to trade bruising winger Wayne Simmonds to the Predators in exchange for forward Ryan Hartman and a draft pick, according to The Athletic. The deal came in just before the buzzer of Monday’s 2 p.m. CT trade deadline, with details of the agreement not coming in until after the time had passed.

Simmonds, 30, has been one of the premier power forwards in the NHL over the past few years. He’s recorded at least 24 goals in six of the past seven seasons, including a four-year stretch with 28-plus goals a year from 2013-14 through 2016-17.

However, Simmonds saw his playing time dip to 16:33 per game this season, down from 18:05 the year before, and with his contract set to expire after this season, the Flyers decided to move him rather than let him walk.

The Predators have been aggressive Monday in bolstering their forward group for a Stanley Cup run. The team already agreed to trade Kevin Fiala to the Wild for Mikael Granlund. With Hartman going to Philadelphia in this deal, Nashville has deftly swapped a pair of young forward for more productive players who could make a difference this postseason.

This article will be updated.