Bulls catch new-look Timberwolves at a bad time – happy and distraction free

MINNEAPOLIS – Places change in Tom Thibodeau’s world.

Players change, staff changes, heck, the game has even changed since Thibodeau barked out “Ice … Ice!’’ while patrolling the bench area at the United Center for years.

But Thibodeau himself?

He still growls out answers in the media sessions, still coaches each game like his life depends on it. Same old Thibs.

So when asked about the “noise’’ that has distracted his team since the start of training camp, of course he replied, “What noise?’’ with a sarcastic smile.

Asked again about the “noise’’ he’s dealt with both on the Jimmy Butler front, as well as his days with the Bulls and a front office that seemingly all but sabotaged him his final year, he again replied, “What noise?’’

“That’s the NBA,’’ Thibodeau finally said. “You can’t get distracted. You see it all the time. Every team goes through something at a different time. Keep marching forward. That’s what you have to do. In this league, you can find an excuse every night if you choose to do so. Just be mentally tough through adversity. Everybody has it. Deal with it. Move forward.’’

That’s what Thibodeau and his Timberwolves have done since trading Butler to Philadelphia, now improving to 5-2 with the new-look roster after beating the Bulls 111-96 at the Target Center on Saturday.

“I think the ball movement, everyone being on the same page, and the new pieces that we have, like they’re for the team,’’ guard Derrick Rose said of life post-Jimmy Butler. “They’re professional, great dudes, and that’s what we needed.’’

The Timberwolves had been in the news for all the wrong reasons since training camp started, with former Bull Jimmy Butler the main reason why.

The Sun-Times was the first to report back in July that Butler knew that laid-back attitudes of Minnesota’s so-called young stars in Andrew Wiggins, and especially Karl-Anthony Towns, were on a road to nowhere. The feeling from the Butler camp was Towns was all about stats during games and playing “Fortnite’’ away from games, and he voiced that to the organization multiple times over the summer.

By the time camp started, Butler was in full “trade-me’’ mode, and those demands were finally met two weeks ago when he was sent to Philadelphia for what was basically a return of Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

“At times it was [a distraction],’’ former Bull Taj Gibson said of the entire ordeal. “When you’ve got to deal with players, trade rumors, stuff like that, it always makes the locker room a little uneasy. But the team was cool. But it’s always a distraction when you have things like that.’’

Now that the Timberwolves (9-11) seem to be distraction free, well, taking care of the Bulls was simple, especially when they were able to hold the 5-15 visiting team to just 17 points in the fourth quarter.

As for the former Bulls on the floor, Rose finished with 22 off the bench, while Gibson had just six.

Towns led all scorers with 35 points and 22 rebounds, while Wiggins went 0-for-12 from the field and didn’t score.

Bigger picture? Thibodeau is now 4-1 against the Bulls since they tried to cast him into coaching exile.

“He gave me a chance,’’ Rose said of his life with Thibodeau now. “That’s all I needed was one more chance, and he did that. If anything we communicate more than we did in the past, and he’s honest. When I came here he said he’ll try to find minutes for me. It wasn’t like he said he was going to give me minutes.’’