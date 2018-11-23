From 19-45 dysfunction to 8-3 playoff contention: How the Bears turned it around

Four years ago on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field, the Bears were trying to win their third game in 12 days, but lost to the Lions 34-17 after leading 14-3 in the second quarter. It was the first of five consecutive losses to end the season as the Bears finished 5-11 in Marc Trestman’s second year.

It was a dreadful end to a dreary season that fueled disillusionment. Just two years earlier, the Bears were 10-6 under Lovie Smith in 2012. In 2013, they also just missed the playoffs at 8-8 under Trestman. What seemed like a somewhat bold, progressive move by general manager Phil Emery — firing Lovie and hiring Trestman to maximize Jay Cutler and invigorate a disappointing offense — turned out to be a huge step backwards.

Four years later, the Bears are 8-3 after beating the Lions 23-16 on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field to win their third NFC North game in 12 days and put a playoff spot clearly into focus. The Bears not only are good under first-year coach Matt Nagy, they’re getting better. They have a franchise quarterback in place and an offense and defense that both rank in the top 10 in points scored, with room for growth.

All but three players on their current roster are under 30. The average age of their 12 offensive regulars is 25. The average age of their 12 defensive regulars is 26. Looks can be deceiving in the NFL, but what the Bears are doing appears sustainable.

Three big reasons why the Bears have gone from consecutive years of 5-11, 6-10, 3-13 and 5-11 under Marc Trestman and John Fox to 8-3 this season: General manager Ryan Pace (left), linebacker Khalil Mack (center) and coach Matt Nagy (right). | Tim Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

A year ago, the Bears were 3-8. Today they’re 8-3. Here’s a look at the key moves that turned it around, from those dark days of 2014:

1. Firing Phil Emery as general manager

The Halas/McCaskey family love their own. So firing Emery — a former scout under Mark Hatley and Jerry Angelo — after just three seasons as general manager and Trestman after just two seasons as head coach were not easy moves to make.

The Bears had never fired a coach after fewer than three seasons. But Virginia McCaskey’s ire confirmed a major shake-up was in order. “She’s pissed off,” chairman George McCaskey said. “She’s fed up with mediocrity. She feels that she and Bears fans everywhere deserve better.”

2. Hiring Ernie Accorsi to advise the GM search/hiring Ryan Pace

The hiring of Emery was a McCaskey/Ted Phillips deal — the Bears hired a favored son whom they were familiar with and was much like them. And Emery in turn hired a coach in Trestman who was much like him. And it was a failure. Going outside the family to find new leadership was huge — a little like George Halas hiring outsider Jim Finks from the Vikings as general manager in 1975, which started the Bears on their way to Super Bowl XX.

Would the Bears have found Ryan Pace without Accorsi’s help?

“That’s a hypothetical,” Phillips, the team president, said the day Pace was hired. “But I’ll tell you this: Ernie Accorsi — what a valuable asset. Great man. Great insight. What Ernie does is he can cut right through it and get right to the core of what w should be looking at from a football perspective. He’s been outstanding.”

The short answer: Highly unlikely.

3. Cleaning house.

Many new general managers undertake a significant amount of roster clean-up when they are hired. But Pace went to an extreme in replacing Emery — tearing down the roster from its foundation before he could rebuild it.

By the start of his third season in 2017, Pace had cleared the roster of virtually every playmaker he inherited — quarterback Jay Cutler and place-kicker Robbie Gould (wanted an upgrade), wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Martellus Bennett (weren’t worth the trouble), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (didn’t want to be here), defensive end Jared Allen (didn’t fit the scheme) and running back Matt Forte, linebacker Lance Briggs and cornerback Charles Tillman (past their prime). Overall, 54 of the 62 players Pace inherited were gone by the start the 2017 season.

That roster depletion put John Fox in a virtual no-win situation. But by clearing the decks, it also allowed Pace to re-stock the Bears’ roster with his own players, who in turn had ample opportunity to prove themselves. And many have.

4. Hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

One of the benefits of hiring Fox as head coach was Fox’s ability to hire top-notch assistants. It paid off when Fox convinced Fangio to come to Chicago instead of signing with the Redskins — a pretty good catch considering the Bears’ defense was ranked 30th in total yards and 31st in scoring in 2014. And Fangio in turn brought secondary coach Ed Donatell — a well-respected assistant and former NFL defensive coordinator.

Under Fangio, the Bears’ defense has ranked 14th, 15th, 10th and now third in total yards.

5. Signing Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan in free agency in 2016.

The signing of neither player registered on the NFL’s Richter scale. Hicks was an unheralded defensive end who had never had more than 4.5 sacks in a season and had just three with the Saints and Patriots in 2015. Trevathan was the leading tackler on the Broncos’ Super Bowl team but in the shadow of linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib among others.

But both players have prospered in Fangio’s defense. Hicks in particular is blossoming in the right place at the right time as a 3-4 defensive end. Often unblockable one-on-one, he has four sacks, nine tackles-for-loss, and 11 quarterback hits, with a great shot to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his seven-year career.

6. Drafting Mitch Trubisky second overall in 2017.

We’ll never know if Pace could have gotten Trubisky at No. 3 without trading three other picks to move up — and Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson sure look like good fall-back options. But as a player and a leader, Trubisky looks like a quarterback who can win the Super Bowl.

7. Drafting safety Eddie Jackson and running back Tarik Cohen in 2017

It’s one thing to get complementary players in the middle rounds of the draft, but these two are legitimate playmakers. Cohen’s versatility, especially in Nagy’s offense, makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field. With four touchdowns this season and six in 17 games in the NFL, Jackson might be Pace’s best pound-for-pound draft pick.

8. Hiring Matt Nagy

Fox was the right hire at the time because the Bears needed stability after the dysfunction of the Emery/Trestman era and more help on defense — they were 30th in the league — than on offense, with Cutler at quarterback.

But with an improved defense under Fangio and a developing quarterback in Trubisky, the dynamic changed and the Bears needed an offensive coach who would develop Trubisky. Identifying and hiring Nagy looks like a masterstroke. He not only is developing Trubisky and the offense, but seems to have the right touch as a modern-era NFL head coach.

9. Keeping Vic Fangio

It was a little awkward after Fangio interviewed for the Bears head coaching job, but stepping up and re-signing Fangio has paid off for all involved. It provided continuity for that has benefited several players with two and three years already invested in Fangio’s defense. And it allowed Nagy to let Fangio run his own show and concentrate on developing Trubisky and installing the offense.

10. Trading for Khalil Mack

The same aggressiveness and audacity that led Pace to arguably overpay to get Trubisky and to cut Robbie Gould also earned Pace the biggest prize in the 2018 season. Pace paid a big price — trading two first-round draft picks (that both could end up in the mid-20s at the Bears’ current rate of progress) and signing Mack to a six-year, $141 million extension. But he’s already is getting a big payoff.

That’s how you turn things around. Three years ago the Bears hired John Fox, added Pernell McPhee to a 30th ranked defense and drafted Kevin White. This year the Bears hired Matt Nagy, added Khalil Mack to a 10th-ranked defense and drafted Roquan Smith. When you deal from strength, everything seems to go your way.