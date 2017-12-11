Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in their 33-7 blowout win

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

When he was covering all-world receiver A.J. Green, Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller allowed only one four-yard catch on four targets, per Pro Football Focus. On the game, he allowed three catches for 14 yards.

Fuller, who is scheduled to enter free agency this offseason, made himself a lot of money Sunday.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green misses a pass while covered by Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller on Sunday. (AP)

Bad week

Sunday was a bad day for the Bears’ draft order. By beating the Bengals, the Bears are now one of four teams — along with the Broncos, Texans and Buccaneers — sitting at 4-9. The Texans’ pick was traded to the winless Browns, who are also likely to draft first this April, at last year’s draft.

Using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker, the Bears would draft seventh were the season to end today. ESPN has projected the Bears to finish the season with the seventh pick in the draft, too.

Best week

What did Mitch Trubisky and Jordan Howard’s great performances have in common Sunday? An offensive line that shone five days after guard Kyle Long was lost to injured reserve.

Howard ran for 147 yards on 23 carries. Trubisky was sacked only twice — once, with 22 seconds left in the first half, when Michael Johnson stunted into the area vacated by Long’s replacement, Tom Compton, and again, three plays into the third quarter, when Johnson blew past a pass-blocking Howard.

