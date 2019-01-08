Gritty throws shade at Cody Parkey with Bird Box Challenge

Philadelphia rabble-rouser Gritty is the latest to throw shade at Cody Parkey after he missed the Bears’ potential game-winning field goal — which was actually tipped — in a playoff loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

During the Flyers’ 3-0 loss to the Blues on Monday, Gritty did a skit of him participating in the “Bird Box Challenge” — the recent social media craze inspired by Netflix’s “Bird Box” that requires participants to wear a blindfold while trying to do regular activities. The mascot stumbled in a row of chairs and waved his arms around him while his crazy eyes were covered with a black blindfold.

After a few seconds, the mid-game act changed and poked fun at Parkey, who scored nine of the Bears’ 15 points in their Wild Card game.

A man wearing a suit and sunglasses near Gritty dropped a “Bird Box Challenge” sign and held up a poster that read “Cody Parkey Challenge.” Gritty then dropkicked a foam football into the stands.

Still blindfolded, the googly-eyed monster celebrated the kick, while the two men waved the kick off as no good.

Gritty shared a video of the challenge on Twitter with a disclaimer.

“WARNING: Do not attempt the Parkey challenge in Chicago!” the tweet said.

WARNING: Do not attempt the Parkey challenge in Chicago! Go Birds(Box)! pic.twitter.com/fS3slayUyJ — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 8, 2019

Eagles fans have been relentless in their pursuit to troll Parkey. In an attempt to thank him for missing the Bears’ potential game-winning field goal, Eagles fans sent money to Parkey on Venmo.

Let’s just say, Philadelphia fans better hope karma doesn’t come back to bite them.