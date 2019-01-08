Philadelphia rabble-rouser Gritty is the latest to throw shade at Cody Parkey after he missed the Bears’ potential game-winning field goal — which was actually tipped — in a playoff loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
During the Flyers’ 3-0 loss to the Blues on Monday, Gritty did a skit of him participating in the “Bird Box Challenge” — the recent social media craze inspired by Netflix’s “Bird Box” that requires participants to wear a blindfold while trying to do regular activities. The mascot stumbled in a row of chairs and waved his arms around him while his crazy eyes were covered with a black blindfold.
After a few seconds, the mid-game act changed and poked fun at Parkey, who scored nine of the Bears’ 15 points in their Wild Card game.
A man wearing a suit and sunglasses near Gritty dropped a “Bird Box Challenge” sign and held up a poster that read “Cody Parkey Challenge.” Gritty then dropkicked a foam football into the stands.
Still blindfolded, the googly-eyed monster celebrated the kick, while the two men waved the kick off as no good.
Gritty shared a video of the challenge on Twitter with a disclaimer.
“WARNING: Do not attempt the Parkey challenge in Chicago!” the tweet said.
Eagles fans have been relentless in their pursuit to troll Parkey. In an attempt to thank him for missing the Bears’ potential game-winning field goal, Eagles fans sent money to Parkey on Venmo.
Let’s just say, Philadelphia fans better hope karma doesn’t come back to bite them.