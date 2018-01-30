Gurley says Brady has ‘heard worse’ than host calling daughter ‘pissant’: TMZ

Tom Brady isn’t going to be rattled by a radio host’s offhand comment about his daughter.

Brady abruptly ended his weekly interview with the “Kirk & Callahan” show on WEEI of Boston Monday, citing that he thought it was inappropriate that radio personality, Alex Reimer, called Brady’s 5-year-old daughter “an annoying little pissant” the week prior. Reimer was referencing a scene from the quarterback’s Facebook series “Tom vs. Time.”

Rams running back Todd Gurley said Brady won’t dwell on the comment, and in fact, Gurley believes Brady has heard worse.

“Pretty sure he’s heard worse than that,” Gurley told TMZ Sports. “Words can’t kill you.”

Although the “Kirk & Callahan” show’s access to Brady may be in jeopardy, Brady clarified that he doesn’t want to see Reimer fired over his comments, according to TMZ Sports.

