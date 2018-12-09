Harold Baines, Lee Smith elected to Hall of Fame by veterans committee

LAS VEGAS — There was a distinct Chicago flavor to the veterans committee voting for the Hall of Fame as longtime White Sox star Harold Baines and former Cubs closer Lee Smith were elected to the Hall in an announcement made Sunday night as the winter meetings opened in Las Vegas.

Baines, a six-time All-Star, missed making the Hall after 15 years on the writers’ ballot, the reason widely thought to be the fact he spent most of his career primarily as a designated hitter.

A .289 career hitter with a .356 on-base percentage and 384 home runs, Baines played 14 of his 22 big-league seasons with the White Sox over three stints.

Smith, a seven-time All-Star who ranks third all-time with 478 saves, was one of the most dominant closers in the game in the 1980s, including with the Cubs from 1980 to ’87.

Baines and Smith were the only two elected by the 16-member voting panel for the Today’s Game Era Committee.

Among those who missed the cut were former Cubs manager Lou Piniella, who won two World Series as a player with the Yankees (1977-78) and one as manager of the Reds (1990).