Harper changes everything with just one swing

WASHINGTON – Bryce Harper exploded onto baseball’s postseason scene Saturday with one heroic swing, sending a hanging Carl Edwards breaking pitch into the night above right field at a speed of 109 mph and a distance of 421 feet.

Still on the mend after missing 42 games with a bone bruise on his left knee and going 5-for-29 with two walks since returning to game action, Harper lifted the Nationals – five outs away from a 2-0 deficit to the Cubs in the National League Division Series – into a tie with a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Moments later, with Nationals Park still in a spin from the jolt sent through it by Harper’s majestic blast, went into a second frenzy when Ryan Zimmerman homered against Mike Montgomery to break the tie.

“I saw the loop in it,’’ Harper said of Edwards’ belt-high spinning — but not breaking — pitch, “and I tried to hit it as far as I could.’’

Bryce Harper hits his two-run home run in the eighth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, at Nationals Park, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP)

Harper was a .213 hitter in four postseasons going into the game, although not without his moments. He belted three homers against the Giants in the 2014 NLDS, and this was his fifth. But this at-bat began ominously, with a flailing swing at a curveball that bounced in the dirt. After taking three fastballs for balls, “I thought he was going to throw a curveball back down in the dirt. I thought about taking the whole way. And then I saw the loop in the curveball.’’

The rest will be Nationals history should they advance past the NLDS for the first time in five attempts. Trailing 3-1 and mustering little against Jon Lester in six innings and Pedro Strop in the seventh, until Harper came up it didn’t look good for the home team, which had one run on four hits through the first 16 innings of the series.

“The tension and frustration builds,’’ Zimmerman said, “and sometimes it takes kind of just one hit for everyone to exhale. Baseball is contagious when you’re going well and also when you’re going bad. A huge hit by Bryce to lift that pressure a little bit.’’

Nationals manager Dusty Baker, no doubt feeling some of that pressure himself with a personal run of frustrating postseasons, exhaled, too.

“Yeah, we needed it a lot,’’ Baker said.

“We knew Harp was due. He’s known for the big moment. Man, he blasted that ball a ton.’’

Baker had said before the game that the longer the playoffs go on, the better Harper will get. Timing is everything with hitters, and it usually takes time to get it back.

Who knew Harper would seemingly find some of it by nightfall.

“He’s on the way,’’ Baker said. “You know, he’s not quite back. He hung a slider to him and he deposited it in the upper deck. Hopefully that’s the beginning.’’

“I don’t’ think there’s anything wrong with him,’’ said Cubs fellow star Kris Bryant, an off-the-field pal. “I think he’s totally fine. Obviously, in the playoffs you have a little adreanaline and stuff like that.’’

And it didn’t hurt that he got what looked like a batting practice pitch. But those have been popped up by good hitters before.

“You just can’t make a mistake to him,’’ Bryant said. “He’s a really good hitter. And so young [24], and he’s super smart. You’ve got to tip your cap to him. Good swing and he took advantage.’’