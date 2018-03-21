Henry sees positives despite Windy City Bulls missing playoffs

Looking back on how he’s grown during his first season as a head coach, Charlie Henry wished it had more than two games remaining. A lot more, actually.



“You’ve coached 48 professional games. There’s experiences in every game as far as decision-making, lineups, end of games, matchups and schemes. I definitely feel, much like our guys, I’ve grown a ton,” Henry said. “I wish we had 30 more games. I wish we played 82 like the big team. Unfortunately, here it’s coming to a close at the end of the week.”



Henry and the Windy City Bulls (23-25) were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday when they lost 104-93 to the Grand Rapids Drive, the G League affiliate of the Pistons. Windy City got itself into the postseason hunt with a six-game winning streak but dropped its last three contests, all of which were at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.



“Would’ve liked to have played better these last three games but I thought we were playing pretty well heading into it,” said Henry, who’s planning on returning to Windy City next season. “I think that’s what makes it tougher.”



Winning in the G League, while important, isn’t everything. Player development is a key part of the league’s purpose, and Henry saw much of that during the 2017-18 season.



Antonio Blakeney – a two-way player who has appeared in 32 games with Windy City and also 18 with the NBA Bulls entering play Wednesday – averaged a G League-best 32 points per game but also made strides on the defensive end. Fellow two-way player Ryan Arcidiacono is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 assists.



As a team, Henry was happy with how Windy City showed improvement defensively. After allowing at least 100 points in its first seven games of the season, Windy City’s defense stabilized and is holding opponents to 44.8 percent from the floor, which was tied for sixth in the league through Tuesday.



“It’s definitely a collective pride as well as pride in getting individual players better as well,” Henry said.



Windy City has two games left to improve this season, and Henry wants to see his players take advantage of the opportunity.



“We want to end our season playing the right way even with us out of the playoff race. These guys, they want to end it and show their basketball character, which is playing hard and playing together no matter what the stakes are,” Henry said. “After that you start to look forward and kind of look back, see what you can do better and improve upon and keep moving.”



