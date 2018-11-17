Iowa beats Illinois 63-0, tying worst margin of defeat in Illini history

CHAMPAIGN — Nate Stanley passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns while Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young added two rushing touchdowns each as Iowa rolled over Illinois 63-0 on Saturday.

It tied the largest margin of defeat in Illinois history, matching a 63-0 loss to the University of Chicago in 1906.

The win ended a three-game skid for the Hawkeyes (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) and makes a bowl invitation all but certain.

The loss ended Illinois’ bowl hopes.

Iowa's Noah Fant tries to elude Illinois' Cameron Watkins on Saturday in Champaign. Holly Hart/AP

Stanley was 13 of 21 through the air for three touchdowns and one interception. His touchdown passes went to tight end Noah Fant (who played sparingly last week) and T.J. Hockenson.

Sargent carried 17 times for 121 yards, while Young rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries.

AJ Bush was 12 of 28 for 82 yards and two interceptions for Illinois. Ra’Von Bonner carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards.

Illinois’ top rusher. Reggie Corbin, left last week’s game with an ankle injury and appeared to re-injure it in the first half. He carried the ball once prior to leaving Saturday’s for minus 4 yards.

Illinois (4-7, 2-6) turned the ball over four times, which led to 14 Iowa points.

Iowa generated 400 yards of total offense, compared to 231 for Illinois.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa was able pretty much to do as they pleased. And what pleased them seemingly was scoring touchdowns.

Illinois was never in the same stadium with Iowa, let alone the same game. Moribund defense and an ineffective offense.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Closes out the regular season by hosting Nebraska on Friday.

Illinois: Ends its season at Northwestern next Saturday.