Guard Zach LaVine on Bulls being a playoff team next season? ‘Automatically’

The book has all but been closed on Zach LaVine’s season.

Sure, the Bulls organization won’t come out and say that the guard is finished for the 2018-19 season, even though he hasn’t played since Mar. 18, and the soreness in his right patellar tendon is still present, but with just two games left after he missed Saturday’s game with the 76ers, go ahead and call it over.

That’s now five NBA seasons on his resume, and not one playoff appearance.

Think that’s starting to lead to some frustration?

“I haven’t seen that yet,’’ LaVine said of postseason basketball. “I haven’t experienced it. I’m looking forward to it. It’s definitely something that you want to start doing, especially when you get later in your career and you start maturing as a player. So I think we’re on the right path for that. I think we’ll be there.’’

A dark tunnel that LaVine is able to see light at the end of. He might be in the minority, especially making predictions like that on a 22-win team.

LaVine, however, didn’t back down from calling that shot. He even doubled down.

“Because stuff has to eventually turn,’’ LaVine said, when asked why he thinks they’ll be playing into at least late April next season. “You can’t as a player continue to be on the lower end of the totem pole. I think it has to switch the mindset for you personally and for the team. I think next year we have to start off really early and have that be our main goal. It doesn’t matter about individual things. You have to put that first.’’

LaVine said he feels like a lot of guys in the locker room will do that, and as long as the core returns healthy, having the Bulls 18 games better than this season is not unrealistic in his world.

“Yeah, automatically,’’ LaVine said about being a postseason team. “And there’s no reason you shouldn’t think that. I think we have enough talent. There’s things we have to do better. But talent-wise on paper, I don’t see a lot of teams better than us in the East. I think we should be a playoff team.’’

LaVine is also smart enough to know that he would have to continue making improvements in his game if that is to happen.

Yes, teammate Lauri Markkanen might have the highest ceiling, and veteran Otto Porter might be the perfect glue guy, but LaVine is the flash. The high-flying streak shooter is the highlight reel.

There’s a reason the Bulls matched the four-year, $78-million contract offer from Sacramento this past offseason to keep the restricted free agent in a Bulls uniform, even when many initially criticized the Bulls for doing so.

“Now it’s looking like I’m a pretty good deal, right?’’ LaVine said with a laugh.

Although he had a point.

Even though he only played 63 games this season, he averaged 23.7 points – the first time he’s averaged over 20 points per game in his career – while also adding a career-best 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

But to make the playoffs? It all has to be better.

“I just have to keep trying to improve my game,’’ LaVine said. “You have to look at yourself in the mirror and try to improve the faults you had. I think I had a really good year this year, but there are a lot of things I think I could have done much better as well, so going into next season I always try to improve. Not just little aspects, but across the board.’’