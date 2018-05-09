White Sox prospect Jake Burger out 12 months after another Achilles tear

White Sox top prospect Jake Burger suffered a second tear of his left Achilles tendon and will be out another 12 months after the setback, the team announced. Burger underwent successful surgery Tuesday after the injury occurred last week at his home in Arizona.

The development is a major step backwards for Burger, the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox’ farm system according to MLB Pipeline, in his recovery from a devastating injury. The 2017 first-round pick ruptured his Achilles in February and had already been set to miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery.

Now Burger won’t be expected to return to health until around May 2019, which means he’ll miss spring training and the opening of next season. It’s a lot of lost development time for one of the most talented players in the White Sox’ farm system.

The White Sox picked Burger out of Missouri State with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He batted .271/.335/.409 with four home runs and 27 RBI over 200 plate appearances with the club’s Class A affiliate last season.