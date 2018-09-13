Javier Baez’ homer, bunt lift Cubs past Nationals in 10

WASHINGTON — The Cubs finally got it done.

It took 10 innings, and it required them to overcome blown chances in the late innings leading to the last to get it done and it took MVP candidate Javier Baez getting a bunt single down for the go-ahead RBI against Nationals closer Sean Doolittle for them to escape from Washington with a needed 4-3 victory Thursday.

Leading the idle Milwaukee Brewers by one game in the NL Central, the Cubs added a half game to their lead with Baez leading the way with a game-tying double, a go-ahead home run — his 31st — and a bunt past charging first baseman Jordan Zimmerman that scored Kris Bryant (3-for-4, two runs). Baez has 103 RBI.

The win may have come at a cost, however. Closer Pedro came up hobbling and holding his left hamstring area after hitting into an inning ending double play to end the top of the 10th. Strop was likely going to pitch the 10th after working 1 1/3 innings but had to be replaced by left-hander Randy Rosario, who got the last three outs for his first save.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) looks at manager Joe Maddon, left, at the start of their game against the Nationals. (AP)

In the eighth, Nats righty Greg Holland struck out pinch hitters Wilson Contreras and Ben Zobrist after the Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the eighth. In the ninth against Doolittle, Terrence Gore popped up a sacrifice bunt attempt to Doolittle, who easily doubled off Albert Almora from first.

Baez broke a 2-all tie with an opposite field solo homer into the Nationals bullpen in the sixth inning against right-hander Jimmy Cordero. The Nationals tied it in the seventh on Trea Turner’s double off the left field wall on the 11th pitch of an at-bat against Carl Edwards Jr., who had walked Victor Robles with two outs. Robles moved into scoring position on a delayed steal.

Anthony Rizzo, who wore his uniform on the team’s flight to Washington the night before, led off the game with a single to the gap in left-center but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double, center fielder Victor Robles cutting him down on a close play.

Nats starter Joe Ross breezed through the Cubs lineup the first time through after that but Kris Bryant blooped a single to right and Baez bounced a double to right that caromed off the side wall, allowing Bryant to score from third. Victor Caratini, 5-for-11 with six RBI in his previous four games, singled through the right side of the infield to score Baez and give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

Nats catcher Spencer Kieboom put Montgomery in a 1-0 hole in the third inning with his second homer, and when Kieboom came to the plate his next time up after Adrian Sanchez led off the fifth with a single, manager Joe Maddon pulled the left-hander in favor of righty Jesse Chavez. Sanchez would score on Robles’ sacrifice fly.

Played before a much smaller audience than than the announced paid crowd of 30,173, the game was a makeup of a Sunday rainout here and came in the middle of a six-game, seven-day homestand for the Cubs.