Jeff Glass spectacular in NHL debut, Patrick Kane scores winner in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta — There were times when Jeff Glass, as he trekked through the Siberian snow to get to a practice, or flew across seven or eight time zones to get to another game, allowed himself to pause for a moment and wonder just what the heck he was doing with his life.

“There are always times when you wonder what you’re doing, or why you’re over there,” Glass said of his seven-year exile in Russia’s KHL. “But I believed in myself and I believe in the process. My path’s been a little longer than most, and I’m OK with that.”

Yeah, just a little longer. Glass has been on the brink of the NHL for 13 years. He backstopped Canada to the 2005 World Junior championship, rooming with a 20-year-old Brent Seabrook and going 5-0 with a 1.40 goals-against average. He was supposed to be the next big thing in goal.

Then he spent four years in the AHL, including a stint in the ECHL. Then seven seasons in the KHL. Then a last-ditch effort to pursue his NHL dream, which found him back in the AHL the past two-plus seasons. Then Corey Crawford got hurt. Then Anton Forsberg gave up five goals in Vancouver.

Ryan Hartman (left), Brent Seabrook (middle) and Nick Schmaltz celebrate Hartman's goal in the first period Friday night. (AP Photo)

And then there was Jeff Glass, 32 years old, making his NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. In his native Alberta, no less. A lifetime of work, an overnight success.

Glass was spectacular in his long-delayed debut, a 4-3 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Two Oilers goals in the final 2:19 nearly spoiled the fairy tale, but Patrick Kane’s overtime winner off a beautiful individual effort 50 seconds into the overtime snapped the Hawks’ losing streak at three. Glass finished with 42 saves.

Glass is the feel-good, fun story the Hawks have desperately needed in this slog of a season. Forsberg wasn’t the reason the Hawks lost in Vancouver on Thursday night, but he didn’t exactly steal two points, either. So Joel Quenneville figured he had nothing to lose by throwing the universally liked Glass out there, giving his team something to be excited about in the deepest doldrums of a frustrating campaign.

“He’s a great professional, he’s good with his teammates, he works hard in practice every single day,” Quenneville said before the game. “I look at Vegas and see what they did [with several inexperienced goaltenders finding success]. I’ve seen goalies put in some tough spots over the years. What a great opportunity, and you can rally around it, as well. … It’s an opportunity to get some excitement, and a great chance for him, as well.”

The Hawks did Glass no favors early on, as the Oilers fired at will. His first save was on an Andrej Sekera slap shot. He then stopped Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway, and closed out the first period by stopping Milan Lucic on a 2-on-1 just before the horn. He made 18 saves in the first period alone, the lone blemish a power-play goal by Jesse Puljujarvi, who whacked in a rebound. Ryan Hartman batted in a Patrick Kane rebound in the final minute of the period to even the score.

The Hawks finally started helping in the second period. Duncan Keith broke up a pass to bail out a sprawled-out Glass with three Oilers standing around him. Connor Murphy used his glove to bat a puck out of the crease after it trickled between Glass’ pads.

The Hawks then added a pair of power-play goals — one by Alex DeBrincat, another by former Oilers defenseman Jordan Oesterle, to give Glass a 3-1 lead. But Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finally beat Glass with 2:19 left when his shot hit Seabrook and deflected in, and Draisaitl popped in a rebound after two terrific saves by Glass — the Hawks, as ever, having trouble clearing bodies from the crease.

But in the opening minute of overtime, Kane finished off a tremendous move, hitting the post and then following his own rebound for the winner.

Up next? A Sunday night game in Calgary — Glass’ home town.