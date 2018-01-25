Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Good guy Jim Thome is in the Baseball Hall of Fame … Bad guys Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa are notLauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn are Rising Stars … Hey, the Blackhawks got a point! … Maybe the Bears were right about trading up for Mitch Trubisky … Here are some seniors the Bears could use … Cavs show no love for Kevin LoveMichigan State president resigns after Larry Nassar sentencing … Has Melania been giving Trump the cold shoulder? … Billy Bush is rebuilding his life after Trump scandal … Letter suggests three prisoners really did escape from Alcatraz … Eagle takes down drone … A smartphone battery will explode if you bite into it.

