Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.Good guy Jim Thome is in the Baseball Hall of Fame … Bad guys Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa are not … Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn are Rising Stars … Hey, the Blackhawks got a point! … Maybe the Bears were right about trading up for Mitch Trubisky … Here are some seniors the Bears could use … Cavs show no love for Kevin Love … Michigan State president resigns after Larry Nassar sentencing … Has Melania been giving Trump the cold shoulder? … Billy Bush is rebuilding his life after Trump scandal … Letter suggests three prisoners really did escape from Alcatraz … Eagle takes down drone … A smartphone battery will explode if you bite into it.
Golfer fires on caddie
Hayward sighting
Markelle Fultz has shot issues
Cubs’ spring training in the 1920s
Powerful
Amazing what a little paint can do
Not OK
Here’s how you Floss