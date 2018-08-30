Jimenez agents say service time only holdup for White Sox’ top prospect

Eloy Jimenez’ agents are saying the White Sox’ prized prospect has more than proven he’s ready for a major league call-up and that he’s being held at Class AAA Charlotte for service time considerations.

Paul Kinzer, president of the Rep1 agency, suggested to FanCred Sports that a grievance like the one filed on behalf of the Cubs’ Kris Bryant and the Phillies’ Maikel Franco over perceived promotion holdups could be filed for Jimenez.

“Eventually, you’ll probably have to add us to that list,” Kinzer told FanCred. “How can you say with a straight face this guy needs to work on anything?”

The Sox would save an extra year of contract control if they keep Jimenez, who hit his 12th homer at Charlotte Thursday night where he was hitting .365/.406/.604 with 32 RBI in his first 51 games, in the minor leagues past April 15 of next year. September callups for expanded rosters can begin Saturday, and the Sox have not revealed their plan for Jimenez or any other prospects.

Eloy Jimenez meets with reporters before a baseball game last September. (AP)

When reached by the Sun-Times, Kinzer declined to expand, saying it was “premature” now to discuss a grievance.

“We have no idea if he’s going to get called up or not,” Kinzer said. “We don’t know. We can’t respond until it actually happens.”

In his Players Tribune writing last week, Jimenez said he was “more than ready” for the major leagues.

Referring to general manager Rick Hahn’s “checklist that we want these guys to answer,” Jimenez’ personal agent, Nelson Montes De Oca, told FanCred, “I don’t see what boxes he needs to check to be called up … except for service time.”

Hahn’s response was similar to his only one about Jimenez in recent weeks.

“Sorry, but I’ve got nothing to add to what I have already said on this numerous times,” Hahn said via text. “I’ll discuss it again when we’re ready to announce/discuss the entire group of our September call-ups.”

The Sox called up top pitching prospect Michael Kopech last week. Will Jimenez be next?

“The reality is he’s not here right now,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s doing a really nice job developing in the minor-league system. I know the season’s coming to an end and everybody’s wondering about where he’s going to be.

“The long-term health of the organization will be determined by us as a whole organization.

“I’m sure we’ll have a few [call-ups] this weekend. They haven’t notified me yet. Then I’m sure there will be a few more once the regular minor-league season is over [Monday].”

Kopech’s new look

Friday starter Michael Kopech is sporting a fresh haircut, in accordance with chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s clean-cut requirements for hair and facial hair.

“Love it,” Renteria said. “I know the owner loves it.” Kopech makes his third career start and first against the organization that dealt him in the Chris Sale trade. He is the only major-league pitcher since 1908 to allow one or no runs and no walks in each of his first two career starts (totaling eight innings).

This and that

Outfielders Luis Basabe and Luis Robert, shortstop Laz Rivera, right-handers Zack Burdi and Zach Thompson and left-hander Tanner Banks will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the 2018 Arizona Fall League.