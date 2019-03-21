Jimenez scratched from White Sox minor league game; details of deal reported

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There was no official announcement from the White Sox on top prospect Eloy Jimenez’ $43 million contract agreement reached this week, and no Jimenez sightings at Sox camp.

The prized left fielder, who was scheduled to be the designated hitter in a minor league game Thursday, was scratched with a head cold, the Sox said. The timing of that seemed fishy to some, sparking speculation about a possible announcement, but those who were around Jimenez at breakfast insisted he wasn’t feeling well.

While the Sox said there would be no news to report Thursday, more specifics of Jimenez’ deal, which could reach $75 million with club options on a seventh and eighth year, were reported. Jimenez will receive $11 million total over first three years, including a $5 million signing bonus, then $6.5, $9.5 and $13 million in what would have been his arbitration years, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network and The Athletic. The Sox hold options of $16.5 million and $18.5 million with a $3 million buyout on each.

“It’s huge for him,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, who two years ago today signed a $25 million guaranteed deal with the potential to reach $50.5 million through 2024. “It shows he wants to be here by signing that. I am happy for him. Couldn’t happen to a better person.”

It also sends a good message to young players in the organization, Anderson said.

“It shows the love they have for you, taking care of you at an early age, early in your career,” Anderson said. “They know what they want to do, and he’s all in.”

Anderson was 23 when he signed his contract with 99 major league games under his belt. Jimenez is 22.

“I feel like he’s in a more mature stage than I was,” Anderson said. “He handled himself well. He’s always been having the hype, so I think he gets it.”