Joel Quenneville more teacher than coach lately as he awaits his Blackhawks fate

It’s not in Joel Quenneville’s nature to settle for moral victories, but the Blackhawks coach clearly has been going out of his way to find positives lately.

After a 5-0 loss to the Avalanche on Friday night, he pointed out that the 5-on-5 play at the start of the game was pretty good. After Victor Ejdsell was on the ice for three goals-against in his NHL debut, Quenneville had nothing but praise for him. After a dreadful 5-2 loss to the lowly Canucks on March 22, Quenneville noted how much he liked the new-look forward lines.

But Quenneville’s mellower countenance shouldn’t be mistaken for resignation. With the Hawks playing out the string in the first losing season of Quenneville’s remarkable 21-year coaching career, the fire still burns. It’s just more smoldering than raging these days.

“He’s been pretty similar [all season],” Patrick Kane said. “His preparation is still the same. He’s still into every game, still trying to win every game. And that’s where the team’s at, too. I don’t think I’ve really see too much of a change with him.”

Joel Quenneville protests a call against the Blackhawks during a game against the Avalanche on March 6. (AP Photo)

Connor Murphy wasn’t around when Quenneville was grabbing his crotch and cursing out officials in the Blues series in 2014, or when he nearly leapt over the bench to protest an overturned call in Arizona in 2016. But Murphy was around for the first few months of this season, when the games still mattered.

“I don’t see much of a difference, and that’s what’s impressive,” Murphy said. “He’s kept his presence and his cool and his coaching and teaching ability through all this. He knows we can still build as a team, and he still challenges us to be better every game, and gives us the reasons for certain disappointing losses. He makes sure we’re trying to accomplish more and get more wins. He’s done a good job of that.”

Quenneville has two-years and about $12 million left on his contract, but his future is unclear. While general manager Stan Bowman has hiring and firing power, a decision of this magnitude can really only come from team president John McDonough. McDonough’s not the type to make rash decisions, and Corey Crawford’s injury would seem to give cover for both Quenneville and McDonough; after all, what team could lose its star goaltender for 47 games and still contend?

But McDonough has been conspicuous in his absence lately. He has declined repeated requests from the Sun-Times and other outlets for interviews over the past month, with the team saying this week that he won’t speak publicly until after the season. If Quenneville were definitely returning next season, McDonough could have ended the speculation easily at any point over the past two months. Every day that passes without a vote of confidence only fuels that speculation.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around,” Patrick Sharp said when asked about Quenneville’s status. “It’s been a tough season. I haven’t even really thought about that side of it yet. We’ll have plenty of time to reflect on what happened, what went wrong. I don’t think that’s fair right now.”

Quenneville has brushed aside the uncertainty publicly, and the players say he hasn’t changed much privately. That’s not to say he hasn’t adapted to the Hawks’ circumstances, though. He’s been putting young players in higher-profile situations throughout the past month, and has — by necessity — been more of a teacher than a coach lately.

Assistants Kevin Dineen and Don Granato have spent extra time with the young forwards on the ice and in the video room, and Quenneville and assistant Ulf Samuelssson — both longtime NHL blue-liners — have done the same with the young defensemen.

“There are so many young guys that there has to be a lot of teaching,” Vinnie Hinostroza said.

Quenneville still wants to win more than anything. And the subtle shifts in his style are designed to lay the groundwork for more wins next season — whether he’s here or not.

“He’s just focusing on us getting better as a team,” Murphy said. “No one’s going to let these last games go to waste.”