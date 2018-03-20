Former Bears coach John Fox hired by ESPN as NFL studio analyst: report

Former Bears head coach John Fox will join ESPN as an NFL studio analyst for the upcoming season, reports The Athletic. The move will be Fox’s first foray into broadcasting after years patrolling NFL sidelines.

The Bears fired Fox on Jan. 1 after three seasons with the team. He posted a 14-34 record as the team finished near the bottom of the standings each season. GM Ryan Pace decided to go in a different direction this offseason by hiring Matt Nagy from the Chiefs.

Fox will join ESPN to fill in as a studio analyst, which means he could appear on shows such as NFL Live. The addition will help fill the gap left by former broadcaster Herm Edwards, who left his position to become the head coach at Arizona State earlier this year. It’s also possible Fox is involved in Monday Night Football broadcasts in some fashion.

Coaching experience will be the main thing that Fox brings to the studio. He’s a 16-year NFL coach with the Bears, Panthers and Broncos who has posted six seasons with at least 11 wins and two trips to the Super Bowl. Before joining the Bears, he was incredibly successful in Denver, where he teamed up with Peyton Manning to post a 46-18 record over three years.