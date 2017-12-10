Jordan Howard: 1st Bears RB to start career with 2 1,000-yard seasons

CINCINNATI — The Bears have employed Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, Matt Forte and others, but Jordan Howard on Sunday became the first player in franchise history to run for 1,000 yards or more in each of his first two seasons.

“It means a lot,” Howard said. “Because the running back tradition here is very storied and a lot to live up to.”

Howard’s 147 rushing yards in Sunday’s 33-7 against the Bengals were the third-most of his career. His 6.4 yards per carry were a season-high. His 51 yards in the first quarter were more than he totaled in the previous two games combined.

“We just moved the ball with ease,” said Howard, who has 1,032 rushing yards this season. “We had them off-balance. They didn’t know if we were running or throwing. It felt pretty good.”

Bears running back Jordan Howard flips the ball away after scoring a touchdown Sunday. (AP)

Tackle Bobby Massie said Howard’s success is often cumulative; the more he runs, the better he does late in games.

“Jordan’s a big back,” he said. “Once he starts leaning forward, you’re just going to wear on people. The first run might go for three runs, but the 15th run might go for 40 or 50.”