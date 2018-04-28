Keeping track of the Bears’ undrafted free-agent signings

With the seven rounds NFL draft concluding on Saturday, the Bears and other teams moved quickly to fill out their rosters by signing undrafted free agents.

Here is a running list of the Bears’ undrafted free-agent signings, which will be updated over the next few days:

Dubuque CB Michael Joseph

Despite being a Division-III player, Joseph’s size (6-1, 187 pounds) and athleticism earned the NFL’s attention. An Oswego High graduate, Joseph took part in the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. He was named the Iowa Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season, making eight interceptions. He was first-team all-conference selection in three consecutive seasons.

The Bears will sign Dubuque cornerback Michael Joseph from Oswego High School. (Courtesy Dubuque)

Notre Dame LB Nyles Morgan

A Crete-Monee graduate, the 6-1, 235-pounder had 179 tackles, combined, the last two years. Over four years at Notre Dame, Morgan made 250 tackles, six sacks and five pass breakups. He was on the Butkus Award watch list three consecutive seasons.

Notre Dame edge rusher Andrew Trumbetti

At 6-4, 236 pounds, Trumbetti recorded only 2 1/2 sacks in four years — but did log 12 1/2 tackles for loss.

Oregon State RB Ryan Nall

Nall was a very productive running back for the Beavers, totaling 2,779 yards from scrimmage and scoring 28 touchdowns over three seasons. He could fill a fullback/H-back role in the NFL.

LSU CB Kevin Toliver

Toliver has great size at 6-3, 204 pounds, but he totaled two picks in three years before leaving after his junior season. He was a former five-star recruit.

Texas Christian S Nick Orr

A first-team All-Big 12 selection, Orr led the Horned Frogs with three interceptions last season. He had nine interceptions in his college career.

Pittsburgh punter Ryan Winslow

Winslow, who is 6-5 and 217 pounds, was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine. He used the combine to help Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit organization, and their annual campaign to raise funds through “Reps for Rare Diseases.”