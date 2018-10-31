Kyle Long week-to-week with foot injury; Bears getting ‘next man up’

Bears guard Kyle Long’s future this season remained in doubt Wednesday, as the Bears looked to “the next man up” while they continue to figure out the extent of the right foot injury Long suffered in Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Jets.

Long officially is “in that week-to-week thing” according to coach Matt Nagy, who indicated Long might have issues with the tendons in his foot. Long has been in the locker room at Halas Hall in a motorized cart with a walking boot on his injured foot. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Long would be out 6-8 weeks — anything but the shortest end of that timetable would make a return this season problematic.

“We don’t know the complete extent to it yet,” Nagy said. “We’re trying to just get through the point of figuring out throughout this week and the following weeks how long it’s going to be.

“He’s frustrated. You could tell he was in pain. It wasn’t anything to do with his other injury [to his right ankle in 2016]. So it is what it is and now we have to get him going rehab-wise, mentally-wise and get the next man up.”

Bears left guard Kyle Long (75) is helped off the field by team personnel in the fourth quarter of the Bears' 24-10 victory over the Jets on Sunday at Soldier Field. | Nam Y. Huh

With Long out for this week’s game against the Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., the Bears have two main options they like: starting Bryan Witzmann at right guard and letting Eric Kush and rookie James Daniels continue their rotation at left guard. Or moving Kush or Daniels to right guard.

“We’re working through that [decision],” Nagy said. “We have good players that we feel between those three games — James, Kush and Witzmann — we feel confident in all three.”

Kush started the first six games and alternated with Daniels against the Buccaneers, Dolphins and Patriots before missing the Jets game with a stinger. Daniels started and played every down.

“He’s a fighter. He’s very competitive,” Nagy said of Kush. “He’s a kid who’s played Division II football. He’s battled a lot of odds, beat a lot of odds. Whenever he gets challenged or put in a position to do well, he’s done a great job of that so far. He had that injury and now he’ll be back and we need him back.”

The 6-8, 315-pound Witzmann started 14 games at left guard for the Chiefs and Nagy last season, including a playoff game, because of injuries to starters Mitch Morse and Zach Fulton. The Chiefs waived him prior to Week 1 of the regular season. The Bears signed Witzmann on Oct. 8.

“He did well [with the Chiefs last season],” Nagy said. “It’s comforting to know that — and it’s the same with Kush — two guys that I’m familiar with, that know our system, know our protections, know our run game. So they have to be themselves when they come in here. They can’t try to be Kyle and whoever is, wherever it is, play ball and cut it loose.”