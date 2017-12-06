Kyle Schwarber looks toned, fit during offseason grind

It looks like Kyle Schwarber’s hard work is paying off.

The Cubs posted a four videos on their Snapchat story Wednesday of Schwarber working out. He appears more fit and toned than he was during the season.

The 2017 season didn’t go as planned for Schwarber and he became a popular talking point for media and fans alike to blame for the Cubs season’s lows.

Schwarber saw a demotion to Class AAA Iowa in June after he started the season hitting .171 with only 12 home runs and 28 RBI in 64 games. It was something that wasn’t expected at the beginning of the season, but seemed necessary at the time.

Kyle Schwarber looked more fit and tone in the Cubs Snapstory of him working out Wednesday. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Despite the demotion and harsh criticism, the 24-year-old lefty slugger didn’t stop grinding. He kept his head down and worked.