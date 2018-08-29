LaMarre, Lopez carry White Sox to series win vs. Yankees

NEW YORK — Ryan LaMarre homered, doubled twice and drove in all four of his team’s runs, and right-hander Reynaldo Lopez pitched seven innings of two-run ball as the White Sox defeated the Yankees 4-1 Wednesday night to claim their first series victory at new Yankee Stadium.

Lopez (5-9, 4.51 ERA) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six to win for the first time since he beat the Rangers in Texas July 1. Lopez was 0-4 with a 6.70 ERA over his last nine starts.

The Sox won their fifth straight series on the road, a feat they have not accomplished since they won five in a row between September 2004 and April 2005.

The Sox also won a Yankees series for the first time in New York since 2005 when they won two of three games at old Yankee Stadium.

It was a good night for the Sox defense. Avisail Garcia and Adam Engel made outstanding plays in right field and center field, respectively, and third baseman Yolmer Sanchez took a hit away from Giancarlo Stanton with a backhand stop in the eighth inning. Sanchez’ play left Stanton waving his arms toward Sanchez as he ran toward first base.

In their last six games, the Sox starting rotation has pitched to a 2.34 ERA.

The Sox (53-80) have won five of their last six, 11 of 15 and are 23-19 in their last 42 games.