Sometimes, it’s good to give yourself a pat on the back — a little self-encouragement has never hurt anybody.
But LeBron James took it to the next level Tuesday when he shared a young photo of himself along with a novel-length caption about how proud he was of himself for the record he has yet to actually accomplish.
The Cavaliers star, who is just seven points shy of scoring his 30,000th point in the NBA, posted on Instagram Tuesday to congratulate himself for nearly accomplishing the feat.
“Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you’ll reach!” James wrote in the caption of a young photo of himself. “Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it’s never been a goal of yours from the beginning try(please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you’ve done it!”
Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you’ll reach! Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it’s never been a goal of yours from the beginning try(please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you’ve done it! The House you’re about to be apart of has only 6 seats in it(as of now) but 1 more will be added and you should be very proud and honored to be invited inside. There’s so many people to thank who has help this even become possible(so thank them all) and when u finally get your moment(alone) to yourself smile, look up to the higher skies and say THANK YOU! So with that said, Congrats again Young King 🤴🏾! 1 Love! #striveforgreatness🚀 #thekidfromakron👑
Now granted, James will more than likely score seven points and then some against the Spurs Tuesday night. But that didn’t stop Twitter from having a heyday making fun of the King for his somewhat narcissistic post.
Some even decided to turn James’s post into a meme where they congratulate themselves for silly accomplishments.
Stay classy, Twitter.