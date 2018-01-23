LeBron James congratulates himself; Twitter turns it into meme

LeBron James congratulated himself and Twitter made fun of him for it. | Alex Goodlett/Associated Press

Sometimes, it’s good to give yourself a pat on the back — a little self-encouragement has never hurt anybody.

But LeBron James took it to the next level Tuesday when he shared a young photo of himself along with a novel-length caption about how proud he was of himself for the record he has yet to actually accomplish.

The Cavaliers star, who is just seven points shy of scoring his 30,000th point in the NBA, posted on Instagram Tuesday to congratulate himself for nearly accomplishing the feat.

“Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you’ll reach!” James wrote in the caption of a young photo of himself. “Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it’s never been a goal of yours from the beginning try(please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you’ve done it!”

Now granted, James will more than likely score seven points and then some against the Spurs Tuesday night. But that didn’t stop Twitter from having a heyday making fun of the King for his somewhat narcissistic post.

LeBron: Wow what an amazing accomplishment, congrats on reaching 30k tonight Also LeBron: Wow thank you! You’re amazing, your support is everything #StriveforGreatness pic.twitter.com/TvI74uHfZk — NBA Outsiders (@NBA_Outsiders) January 23, 2018

My favourite thing on the internet today is over on Instagram where current LeBron James has congratulated past LeBron James on an achievement future LeBron James will hit tonight. That's some next level situation right there — JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) January 23, 2018

"Wanna be one of the first to congratulate you on this accomplishment" -Lebron to Lebron. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 23, 2018

Some even decided to turn James’s post into a meme where they congratulate themselves for silly accomplishments.

#LeBronJames isn't the only one to achieve something tonight. Mazel Tov to me. Follow me on Instagram for important posts like this one… https://t.co/T8ggSdV4a1 @EvcoRadio pic.twitter.com/lMMgI9oRfX — Mike Babchik (@Babchik) January 23, 2018

Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement you'll reach! Only a handful has reach/seen so much figuring compliments in one day. So many people to thank who has helped me. Congrats again Young Chapo. pic.twitter.com/ttaqgbgZxs — chaps (@UncleChaps) January 23, 2018

Wanna be one of the first to congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement you reached! You’re going to graduate undergrad no problem, but go on academic probation as a grad student. Only a few have done it! CONGRATS YOUNG KING #StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/R2X8cZcYjU — Hunter Marciano (@HMarciano95) January 23, 2018

Wanna be one of the first to congratulate you on this accomplishment tonight that you’ll reach! Even though you were nothing more than a second option on a temple league team, you will will tweet about basketball and other sports tonight. #StriveForGreatness #TheKidFromLarchmont pic.twitter.com/uEqDMDM6t7 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 23, 2018

Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement you'll reach! Only a handful has reach/seen so many tacos in a little over a year. So many people to thank who has helped me. Congrats again Taco Tim 🌮🌮🌮#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/QvZ4idH5EZ — Offseason Tim (@TimBeeSports) January 23, 2018

Stay classy, Twitter.