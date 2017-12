Legendary York cross-country coach Joe Newton dies at 88

York cross-country coach Joe Newton finds out the Dukes won the 2010 Class 3A state title by two points. | Sun-Times

Legendary York cross-country coach Joe Newton died Saturday at his home in Arizona. He was 88.

Newton began teaching at York in 1956 and became the cross-country coach in 1960. He retired in November after winning 28 state cross-country titles.

