Lucas Giolito a bright spot in latest loss for White Sox

HOUSTON — After a typically rocky start, White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito gathered himself and smoothed things out.

After walking George Springer on four pitches and hitting Alex Bregman, Giolito got out of the first inning — an inning in which he carried a 10.06 ERA — with a double play ground ball from Yuli Gurriel and went on to complete a season-high 7 1/3 innings against the defending World Series champion Astros in the Sox’ 2-1 loss.

The Astros completed a four-game series sweep and sent the Sox home with a 2-8 record on their road trip through Texas, Cincinnati and Houston. But it ended on a positive note for Giolito, whose up and down performances, 6.93 ERA and 54 walks against 54 strikeouts going in made him look like one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball.

Not so on Sunday.

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 08: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

“Today I realized in the first inning, ‘OK, the four-seamer is not really doing what I want,’ so sink it in and mix it up, throw a lot of off speed pitches and keep ’em off balance,” said Giolito, who lowered the ERA to 6.59 by allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three.

“Confidence in myself has never gone down, it’s just the feel for things, and sometimes just working a little too fast, too anxious, whatever it is,” Giolito said.

A home run by Jose Altuve leading off the fourth was the Astros’ first hit. They got their second run on Marwin Gonzalez’ suicide squeeze scoring Gurriel in the seventh. The Sox got their run against Dallas Keuchel (6-8, 3.95 ERA) on Tim Anderson’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Sox (30-60) are 0-7 against the Astros, the first time in franchise history they’ve gone winless in a season series. But Giolito’s start left them heading home on a decent note.

“What a great outing for Lucas,” manager Rick Reneria said. “He was really calm, composed.

Moncada’s all right, for now

Renteria continues to move switch-hitter Yoan Moncada from the leadoff spot, where he bats against right-handers, to sixth or seventh against lefties as he did versus the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel Sunday. Moncada was batting .153/.215/.236 right-handed in 79 plate appearances, which explains it. Tim Anderson, who usually bats in the bottom third against righties, led off.

That set-up worked for Renteria in the seventh inning, when Moncada singled through the left side against Keuchel, moved to second on a walk to Yolmer Sanchez and was bunted to third by Adam Engel before Anderson’s tied the game at 1 with a sacrifice fly to right.

Renteria said he might consider moving Moncada higher to get him more needed at-bats from the right said but not yet. He also said it’s too soon in his career for Moncada, 23, to give up batting right, his natural way.

“I don’t think he’s got enough at-bats at this point for us to determine that,” Renteria said. “My eyes tell me he has the skill set to hit from both sides of the plate. I could be wrong. But I don’t even consider eliminating one side at this point at all. It’s not even in the recesses of my mind right now. He has plenty of time to figure out how to manage that side.”

Avisail’s hammy tightens up

Right fielder Avisail Garcia exited during the sixth inning with tightness in his right hamstring and is “probably day-to-day,” Renteria said.

Garcia, who suffered a Grade 2 tear of the same hamstring in late April, has been the Sox’ best hitter since coming off the disabled list. He has six homers and 10 RBI in his last 11 games.

“We made a precautionary decision to get him out of there and let [trainer Herm Schneider] start with him,” Renteria said.

Garcia has been playing through tightness in both hamstrings.

“We weren’t going to push it,” Renteria said. “But you’re right he’s had it lingering a little.”