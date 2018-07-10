Bears’ player ratings for ‘Madden NFL 19’ include underwhelming Trubisky

Bears fans won’t be able to see the team take the field for Week 1 until September, but the latest edition of EA Sports’ Madden NFL series will out early next month. In order to get ready for the release of the premier football game, EA unveiled the complete player ratings for every single player Tuesday.

Adrian Amos is the Bears’ top-rated player in the initial roster build of Madden NFL 19 with an overall rating of 90. Allen Robinson, Jordan Howard and Akiem Hicks all register at 85 or higher, while young quarterback Mitch Trubisky comes in at an underwhelming 74.

For those of you hoping to air it out with the Bears’ offense in the upcoming game, you may need to rely on playmakers. Tarik Cohen, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton are rated at 81 or higher in addition to Robinson and Howard.

On the defensive side of the ball, Amos and Hicks are the anchors for the secondary and line, respectively. At linebacker, first-round pick Roquan Smith enters as an 81. He’ll be joined in the middle by Danny Trevathan (84), while some fans will surely be a little sour at Leonard Floyd’s 79 rating.

It’s important to note that these figures will change over the course of time. EA regularly updates its Madden rosters with new players and ratings, so if Trubisky is balling out to open the season, that should be reflected in the game soon enough. Many of these players will also be cut by the time the season starts.

However, for the August 10 release of the new game, here’s what the EA overlords think of the Monsters of the Midway.

Bears pre-release ratings in Madden NFL 19

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky – 74

Chase Daniel – 67

Tyler Bray – 60

Running backs

Jordan Howard – 85

Tarik Cohen – 83

Benny Cunningham – 70

Taquon Mizzell – 69

Michael Burton – 63

Ryan Nall – 62

Receivers

Allen Robinson – 87

Taylor Gabriel – 81

Anthony Miller – 74

Jay Bellamy – 73

Kevin White – 73

Bennie Fowler III – 72

Marlon Brown – 70

Javon Wims – 68

Tanner Gentry – 61

DeMarcus Ayers – 59

Tight ends

Trey Burton – 84

Zach Miller – 81

Dion Sims – 77

Adam Shaheen – 76

Daniel Brown – 71

Ben Braunecker – 67

Offensive linemen

Cody Whitehair – 81

Charles Leno Jr. – 79

Kyle Long – 79

James Daniels – 74

Bobby Massie – 71

Jordan Morgan – 70

Earl Watford – 70

Matthew McCants – 67

Bradley Sowell – 67

Hroniss Grasu – 64

Eric Kush – 63

Dejon Allen – 62

Defensive linemen

Akiem Hicks – 86

Eddie Goldman – 78

Jonathan Bullard – 74

John Jenkins – 72

Nick Williams – 71

Roy Robertson-Harris – 69

Bilal Nichols – 68

Rashaad Coward – 66

Bunmi Rotimi – 61

Linebackers

Danny Trevathan – 84

Roquan Smith – 81

Leonard Floyd – 79

Nick Kwiatkoski – 78

Aaron Lynch – 76

Sam Acho – 73

Jonathan Timu – 70

Joel Iyiegbuniwe – 68

Kylie Fitts – 67

Isaiah Irving – 67

Jonathan Anderson – 65

Safeties

Adrian Amos – 90

Eddie Jackson – 80

DeAndre Houston-Carson – 68

Deon Bush – 65

Deiondre’ Hall – 65

Cornerbacks

Bryce Callahan – 80

Kyle Fuller – 80

Prince Amukamara – 79

Cre’von LeBlanc – 75

Marcus Cooper – 73

Sherrick McManis – 69

Doran Grant – 67

Rashard Fant – 65

Michael Joseph – 65

Special teams and long snappers

Pat O’Donnell – 76

Cody Parkey – 76

Pat Scales – 41