Manny Machado agrees to record-setting contract with Padres: report

The Manny Machado sweepstakes have come to an end and it’s the Padres — not the White Sox — who are the big winners.

The Padres and Machado agreed Tuesday to a 10-year, $300 million contract, according to multiple reports. It’s the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports.

The contract, which is still pending a physical, first reported byMLB.com.

It was previously reported that Machado was considering all factors when determining what team he would go to, including their future outlook. As of Monday, the Sox remained a “strong factor” in the race for Machado, but they have apparently fallen short in their pursuit of the star third baseman.

American League, Baltimore Orioles Manny Machado walks on the field after batting practice ahead of the All-Star Home Run Derby Baseball event, Monday, July 16, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington. The 89th MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. | Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Sox did just about everything in their power to entice Machado to join their club. They signed his brother-in-law Yonder Alonso and friend Jon Jay, although general manager Rick Hahn said the two players’ ties to Machado weren’t the reason they were acquired.

The Sox were disappointed they didn’t land Machado, who slashed .297/.367/.538 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI last season with the Dodgers and Orioles.

“You’ve got to give it to them. They are in a similar trajectory as we are,” Ken Williams told reporters. “And they were after him for the same reasons reasons we were after him.”

But at the end of the day, Williams said the Sox could “not go that $300 million level.”

Regardless, the Sox were preparing for life without Machado at spring training. During infield drills at their first full-squad workout Monday, manager Rick Renteria had Yoan Moncada, who played second last season, exclusively working at third, where Machado would’ve played. Yolmer Sanchez took Moncada’s place at second and Tim Anderson was at shortstop.

With the Machado saga over, the Sox are going to “keep moving forward.”

“The reason we were after the young man in the first place is because we feel good about where we are and where we’re going in the first place,” Williams said. “So that doesn’t change, we’re trying to accelerate the curve a little bit but we’re still going to take steps forward.”

