Report: 3 Cubs mentioned in Manny Machado talks with Orioles

What would it take for the Cubs to acquire three-time All-Star Manny Machado? So far, reportedly more than what they can offer. (Getty Images)

Several reports have both the Cubs and White Sox interested in Baltimore Orioles infielder Manny Machado.

Then again, what team wouldn’t be intent on acquiring a three-time All-Star who is still a few years away from reaching his prime?

Though the Orioles seemed pretty determined to move the 25-year-old star who is headed to free agency after this season, the narrative changed a bit Thursday when Bob Nightengale reported that they weren’t impressed with the offers so far.

The Baltimore #Orioles just said that unless someone drastically changes their offer, third baseman Manny Machado is staying put for now — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2017

The Orioles are sorely in need of pitching, especially starters, and would probably want two arms plus an everyday player in exchange for Machado.

According to a report by Roch Kubatko who covers the team for MASN, the Orioles and Cubs talked about three players.

From Roch Kubatko:

I’ve heard that the Cubs’ discussions with the Orioles included shortstop Addison Russell, center fielder Albert Almora Jr. and left-hander Mike Montgomery. The Orioles aren’t going to come away from a trade with the only pitcher being Montgomery, though they’d gladly take him as a needed southpaw.

As for the White Sox’s pursuit, Kubatko says the Orioles haven’t been able to convince them to part with top prospects.

Machado, who can play third base or shortstop, has averaged 35 home runs and 92 RBI the past three seasons while registering WARs of 7.1 in 2015, 6.7 in 2016 and 3.5.