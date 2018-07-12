Blackhawks trade Marian Hossa’s contract, Vinnie Hinostroza to Coyotes

The Blackhawks found a taker for Marian Hossa’s contract.

But it came at a cost.

The Hawks sent Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft along with the last three years of Hossa’s contract to Arizona on Thursday. In exchange, they received center Marcus Kruger — a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Hawks who was demoted to the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate last season — along with prospect MacKenzie Entwistle (an 18-year-old winger drafted in the third round last year), minor-league center Jordan Maletta, 30-year-old minor-league defenseman Andrew Campbell and a fifth-round pick next year.

The return is underwhelming, but most importantly, the Hawks get significant cap flexibility. Hossa, who will never play again because of a skin disorder, has three years left on a contract that carries a $5.275-million cap hit. The Hawks had Hossa on long-term injured reserve last season, but dumping the contract on Arizona makes it much easier to actually use that cap space.

Vinnie Hinostroza (right) and Marian Hossa were traded to the Arizona Coyotes. (AP Photo)

The trade is reminiscent of the one that sent Bryan Bickell and his $4-million cap hit to Carolina. That one included Teuvo Teravainen as the sweetener. This time, it’s Hinostroza, the Bartlett product who had a breakout season last year, with seven goals and 18 assists in 50 games, frequently playing in the top six.

“Vinnie is a dynamic, right-shot forward with high-end skill,” Coyotes GM John Chayka said. “We expect he will continue to grow his game with increased opportunity.”

Oesterle was part of a crowded but mediocre blue line, posting five goals and 10 assists in 55 games last season.

Before the trade, all the Hawks had done this offseason was add a backup goalie (Cam Ward), an aging winger (Chris Kunitz) and a bottom-four defenseman (Brandon Manning). The Hawks now have about $8.5 million in cap space with three or four roster spots to fill. The Hawks have been engaged in various trade talks for weeks, including with the Hurricanes about defenseman Justin Faulk, who would fill a massive need on the top pairing and on the power play. Trading Hossa hardly guarantees a trade like that happens, but it makes it more feasible.

Hawks general manager Stan Bowman had repeatedly pointed to Hinostroza as a key piece of the Hawks’ future. But like Teravainen, he became a collateral cap casualty. As for Hossa, he admitted the obvious in May, telling a Slovakian paper that his playing days were over.

“Today is another example of the leadership Marian has displayed as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks organization,” the Hawks said in a statement on Thursday. “When we approached him to discuss the idea of him waiving his no-move clause to allow us to make this move, it became clear this was a difficult thing for him to consider. After the success he has had in a Blackhawks jersey, the friends he has made throughout the organization and the fact his heart will always be in Chicago, the thought of disassociating in any way from the team he has come to love was not something he really wanted to give any thought to at all. But, as the consummate team player, he did what he has always done. He did what the team needed him to do in order to succeed.

“Marian’s long-term contributions to the club will never be forgotten. His performance as a player was always appreciated, but, it is his special qualities as a teammate, a leader and a person, that will more than anything leave its mark on all of us who have come to love and respect the very humble way he goes about everything he does. He has shown us all the impact we can have on others if we conduct ourselves with character, integrity and utmost respect for all we come in contact with. We have had the pleasure of watching him hoist three Stanley Cups with our team and he will forever be connected to the Blackhawks. On behalf of the entire organization, we would like to thank Marian—a world-class player—for all he has done for the Chicago Blackhawks.”

Hossa’s brilliant career ended abruptly last spring when doctors told him the side effects from the medications he took to combat the skin condition were too severe. Hossa will go down as the greatest free-agent signing in Chicago sports history, the last piece of the puzzle for the first of three Stanley Cup seasons. After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive years with the Penguins and Red Wings, he signed with the Hawks before the 2009-10 season.

Over his 18-year career, the three-time 40-goal scorer reinvented himself as one of the game’s great defensive forwards. He finished his Hall of Fame career with 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 career games with the Senators, Thrashers, Penguins, Red Wings and Hawks. He had 186 goals and 229 assists in eight seasons with the Hawks.

The Coyotes have become a dumping ground for unwanted contracts. Former Hawks center Dave Bolland is still under contract with the Coyotes, even though he never played for them (and never will) and hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2015-16 season. Chris Pronger was technically a member of the Coyotes after he stopped playing in the NHL, as was Pavel Datsyuk. Adding Hossa’s contract is easy for a team with lots of cap space and no desire to spend to the cap limit, because his back-diving contract (made illegal after the 2012 lockout) only pays him $1 million in actual money for the next three seasons.